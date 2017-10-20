About this Show
The Baker Sisters
Rachel Smith and Jean Parker are sisters from Bayside, Ontario and are lifelong bakers. Inspired by their mother who is also a baker and began her own butter tart business to supplement her income, Rachel and Jean went on to establish Maple Key Tart Co. and also tweaking their mother's award-winning recipe to create their own unique formula. They visit locations per episode where they get to sample the treats and then jump into the kitchen to find out exactly how they are made. They have now packed up their business to take it on the road to discover the sweetest treats on the continent. They have adopted and live by their motto, "Eat dessert first!"
