12 seasons available (144 episodes)

AloneAlone

Hardcore survivalists seek to stay alive in extreme locations around the world.more

Hardcore survivalists seek to stay alive in extreme locations aro...More

TV14AdventureDocumentariesRealitySurvivalTV Series2015
  • hd

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EpisodesAlone FranchiseExtrasDetails
AloneTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Alone: The BeastTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Alone: FrozenTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Biko's 10 EXTRA SHARP Items
Colter's 10 Items to Build a Boat
Callie's 10 Survival Items
Shawn's 10 Survival Items
Battling Boredom
Befriending a Fox
*Spoilers* Ray Gets Desperate For Food
*Spoilers* Donny Catches His First Meal
Brady's Tactical Approach
First Reactions
Scouting the Arctic for Food and Shelter
Ray Has No Limits
Barry Was Raised to Win
Breaking Down a Moose
Donny Doesn't Have a Weak Skill
Foraging for Survival
Jordan is a Jack-of-all-Trades
Jordan's Bone Marrow Ice Cream
Michelle Won't Quit
Michelle's Snare Tutorial
Nathan is in For the Long Haul
Nikki is Ready to Suffer
Tim is Out to Prove His Skills
Woniya's Environmental Connection
Britt's Positive Attitude
The Last One Standing
Larry Isn't Having Fun Anymore
Sam the Leech Eater
Larry's Uninvited House Guests
Dave Struggles with Killing
Jesse and the Pit Viper
Britt Eats a Hefty Grasshopper
Carleigh Gets a Hook Stuck in Her Hand
Brad's 10 Items
Britt's 10 Items
Brooke's 10 Items
Carleigh's 10 Items
Dave's 10 Items
Jesse's 10 Items
Larry's 10 Items
Nicole's 10 Items
Randy's 10 Items
Sam's 10 Items
Survival Hack: A-Frame Shelter
Survival Hack: Beating Boredom
Bonus: Baird Brotherly Love
Homesick for the Holidays
Starvation is Messing with Pete's Mind
Ted is Too Sick to Help
High Tide Threatens Pete and Sam's Camp
Jim Cuts His Finger
Something Invades Jim's Camp
Brody Dines on Survivalist Sashimi
Brooke Spots a Wolf on the Beach
Alone Hacks: Survival Navigation
Survival Hacks: DIY Water Filter
Survival Hacks: Kitchen Stick
Survival Hacks: Natural Bug Repellent
Survival Hacks: Trash Bag
Survival Hacks: Tree Bark
Alex and Logan's 10 Items
Brad and Josh's 10 Items
Brooke and Dave's 10 Items
Chris and Brody's 10 Items
Jim and Ted's 10 Items
Pete and Sam's 10 Items
Shannon and Jesse's 10 Items
The Greg Ovens Blooper Reel
How the Show is Filmed
The Rules

About this Show

Alone

Hardcore survivalists seek to stay alive in extreme locations around the world.

TV14AdventureDocumentariesRealitySurvivalTV Series2015
  • hd

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