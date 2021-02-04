About this Show
Project Bakeover
In Project Bakeover renowned pastry chef, master chocolatier and entrepreneur Steve Hodge throws a lifeline to struggling bakery businesses on the brink of losing it all. Drawing on his finely honed chef skills, his passion for desserts and his business acumen, Steve reinvigorates and inspires the desperate bakery owners, while design guru Tiffany Pratt transforms their tired, uninspired bakeries into warm and welcoming spaces. Together they get these businesses turned around and on the road to success.
Starring: Steve HodgeTiffany Pratt
