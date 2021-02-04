Project Bakeover

1 season available (10 episodes)

Project BakeoverProject Bakeover

TVGRealityLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2021

Episode 1

The Key Ingredient Is Trust

At Mrs Joy’s Fabulous Treats self-taught bakery owner Tarsha is overworked and underpaid. She’s so fed up she’s thinking about calling it quits. Steve shows her some professional baking tricks and helps her discover that the key ingredient for success.
Episode 2

Maple Makeover

After 10 years in business Lesley and her partner Jordan struggle to find work/life balance at OMG Baked Goodness in Toronto, ON. After a life-changing event, they wonder if they should re-sign their lease or just call it quits.
Episode 3

Sweet Is Not a Flavour

In Danville, KY, small town bakery owner Shana has been cutting corners at Bluegrass and Buttercream to make ends meet, and everything is just TOO sweet. Can Steve convince her to bake things from scratch and help save the bakery?
Episode 4

Too Many Cooks

At Bread and Batter, a family-run Filipino bakery in Milton, ON, Mom Tess and Daughter Erin struggle with organization and leadership. Can Steve help them resolve their tension, add new items to their menu and still stay true to their Filipino roots?
Episode 5

A Fresh Start

Tanya, a Kelowna, BC wedding cake designer, is overwhelmed by the added challenges of running a bakery cafe. It’s losing money and demanding too much of her time. She needs Steve to show her how to increase her sales.
Episode 6

Homemade to Home Run

Self-taught Felicia has expanded her successful home-based cake business into a full-scale Toronto bakery, but the customers just aren’t coming. She needs Steve’s help or she risks closing her doors forever!
Episode 7

You Can’t Survive on Bread Alone

Scott is The Bread Baron of Airdrie, AB and he's crushing his sourdough game. But his staff is running amok and he’s $300,000 in debt. Steve needs to teach him to manage his team and diversify, before he runs out of dough.
Episode 8

A Light in the Dark

Vikki, an ambitious millennial has taken over The Lighthouse Bakery, a beloved neighbourhood bakeshop in Victoria, BC. But she’s in over her head trying to make ends meet. She needs Steve’s help to unleash her inner creativity if she wants to succeed.
Episode 9

It’s Not All Easy as Pie

Deb is a grandmother living out her life-long dream of running a bakery in the town of Straffordville, ON. Unfortunately, Deb is working around the clock. She’s worried she’ll never be able to retire, much less take a day off, unless Steve can help her.
Episode 10

All Bread, No Dough

Lise and Cait are best friends running a Barrie, ON bread bakery. It’s already dream come true, but now they’d like to buy the building. Can Steve help to design a product line that will bring in the business all day long?

About this Show

Project Bakeover

In Project Bakeover renowned pastry chef, master chocolatier and entrepreneur Steve Hodge throws a lifeline to struggling bakery businesses on the brink of losing it all. Drawing on his finely honed chef skills, his passion for desserts and his business acumen, Steve reinvigorates and inspires the desperate bakery owners, while design guru Tiffany Pratt transforms their tired, uninspired bakeries into warm and welcoming spaces. Together they get these businesses turned around and on the road to success.

Starring: Steve HodgeTiffany Pratt

