4 seasons available (45 episodes)

NightwatchNightwatch

"Nightwatch" follows the dangerous stretch of time (between 9pm until 3am) when emergency responders deal with the busiest shift of the day and the most unnerving cases.more

"Nightwatch" follows the dangerous stretch of time (between 9pm u...More

TV14MedicalCrimeRealityTV Series2015
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
What Are the Differences Between a Nurse and a Paramedic?
The Child Whisperer
Don't Play Video Games and Drive
Restraining a Combative Patient
Too Close For Comfort
Dan Receives the Patient Champion Award
A Very New Orleans Arrest
Car Seats Save the Lives of Two Children
The Nick & Holly Show: Crunchy Bones Are Pretty
A Rude New Orleans Welcome
The Nick & Holly Show: Oil Fields of Love
Stumbling Upon a Drug Transaction
Treating a Rapper to Some Southern Hospitality
The Forgetful Hero
Honoring Fallen NOPD Officer Natasha Hunter
The Nick & Holly Show: Everyone Dies
An Attempted Ambulance Joyride
Do Not Walk Barefoot on Bourbon Street
The Nick & Holly Show: You Look Like a Serial Killer
Bonus: Dan and Titus Feed the Homeless
Chasing Down a Subject on a Bike
Dr. Tero Mends a Broken Friendship
The Nick & Holly Show: Her Ear Fell Off
A Diva Gets Stabbed in the Back
The Nick & Holly Show: Tats Scare the Tourists
Steak Knife Butt Wound
Allergic To Stab Wounds
Four-Alarm Fire
EMT's Save Woman Crushed by Car
Cat Rescued from Suspected Arson Fire

About this Show

Nightwatch

"Nightwatch" follows the dangerous stretch of time (between 9pm until 3am) when emergency responders deal with the busiest shift of the day and the most unnerving cases.

TV14MedicalCrimeRealityTV Series2015
  • hd

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