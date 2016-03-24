1 season available (8 episodes)

This Houston-based series profiles several black, female attorneys who tackle some of the toughest legal cases in Texas. The women, some of whom have known one another for decades, form a tight bond to help themselves succeed in a male-dominated profession. The featured women include Jolanda, who aims to provide justice for poor defendants; criminal lawyer Vivian, who went to law school at age 30 after leaving her banking career; civil attorney Rhonda, who specializes in class-action lawsuits and has won cases in front of the U.S. Supreme Court; public defender Juanita, who has handled over 2500 cases and was previously a partner in a firm with Rhonda; criminal attorney Monique, who has grown to enjoy being able to help people get out of tough situations; and civil lawyer Tiye, the wife of a well-known attorney.more

TV14DramaRealityLegalTV Series2016
