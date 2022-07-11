Co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family members' shadows and live together under one roof, concealing their identities and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize.more
Co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this series challe...More
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Co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family members' shadows and live together under one roof, concealing their identities and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize.
About this Show
Claim to Fame
Co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family members' shadows and live together under one roof, concealing their identities and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize.