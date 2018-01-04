What if you could be a fly on the wall for the most chilling conversations in the history of crime? What if you could hear these conversations, word for word, exactly as they really happened? What if you could experience evil verbatim?more
What if you could be a fly on the wall for the most chilling conv...More
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What if you could be a fly on the wall for the most chilling conversations in the history of crime? What if you could hear these conversations, word for word, exactly as they really happened? What if you could experience evil verbatim?
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Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions
What if you could be a fly on the wall for the most chilling conversations in the history of crime? What if you could hear these conversations, word for word, exactly as they really happened? What if you could experience evil verbatim?