2 seasons available (11 episodes)

Dear Santa The SeriesDear Santa The Series

This family friendly docuseries about USPS Operation Santa takes audiences across the country to meet some of Jolly Old Saint Nick’s most memorable young letter writers, the human “elves” Santa taps to make their holiday wishes come true, and the USPS employees who make everything possible. Each year tens of thousands of kids mail letters to Santa and this series will showcase some of the most heartfelt requests. Viewers will meet children as they craft their letters to Santa and will learn about their hopes and dreams for Christmas. Human elves, handpicked by Santa, will explain why the boss in the North Pole matched them with their letter. As the clock ticks closer to Christmas, we will see how the magic of the season combined with some inspiring goodwill makes these children's dreams come true.more

This family friendly docuseries about USPS Operation Santa takes ...More

HolidayReality
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Dear Santa The Series Season 2 Trailer

About this Show

Dear Santa The Series

This family friendly docuseries about USPS Operation Santa takes audiences across the country to meet some of Jolly Old Saint Nick’s most memorable young letter writers, the human “elves” Santa taps to make their holiday wishes come true, and the USPS employees who make everything possible. Each year tens of thousands of kids mail letters to Santa and this series will showcase some of the most heartfelt requests. Viewers will meet children as they craft their letters to Santa and will learn about their hopes and dreams for Christmas. Human elves, handpicked by Santa, will explain why the boss in the North Pole matched them with their letter. As the clock ticks closer to Christmas, we will see how the magic of the season combined with some inspiring goodwill makes these children's dreams come true.

HolidayReality
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney Bundle Duo
BEST VALUE
Duo Basic
logo
Duo Basic
With Ads
SAVE 44%*
Duo Premium
logo
Duo Premium
No Ads
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price. Save up to $14.99/mo.*
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu, both with ads
Disney+ and Hulu, both without ads
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
No ads on Disney+
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.