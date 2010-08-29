Deep in the heart of Louisiana lies America's largest swamp--a million miles of inhospitable bayous, marshes and wetlands where nature rules and humans struggle to tame it.more
Deep in the heart of Louisiana lies America's largest swamp--a mi...More
Starring: Troy LandryJacob LandryR.J. Molinere
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Deep in the heart of Louisiana lies America's largest swamp--a million miles of inhospitable bayous, marshes and wetlands where nature rules and humans struggle to tame it.
Starring: Troy LandryJacob LandryR.J. MolinereJay Paul MolinereWillie Edwards
About this Show
Swamp People
Deep in the heart of Louisiana lies America's largest swamp--a million miles of inhospitable bayous, marshes and wetlands where nature rules and humans struggle to tame it.
Starring: Troy LandryJacob LandryR.J. MolinereJay Paul MolinereWillie Edwards