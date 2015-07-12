A group of the best survival experts in the world take on an un-survivable situation: 40 days. 40 nights. No food, water or clothes. To survive they’ll need to master the environment, pushing far beyond the breaking point. Will even one be able to finish?more
A group of the best survival experts in the world take on an un-s...More
Starring: Michael Brown
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A group of the best survival experts in the world take on an un-survivable situation: 40 days. 40 nights. No food, water or clothes. To survive they’ll need to master the environment, pushing far beyond the breaking point. Will even one be able to finish?
Starring: Michael Brown
About this Show
Naked and Afraid XL
A group of the best survival experts in the world take on an un-survivable situation: 40 days. 40 nights. No food, water or clothes. To survive they’ll need to master the environment, pushing far beyond the breaking point. Will even one be able to finish?
Starring: Michael Brown