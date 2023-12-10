Gordon Ramsay welcomes nine young culinary contestants to cook up seasonal delights themed to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Lunar New Year and more; the winner takes home the $25,000 grand prize and the MasterChef snow globe trophy.more
Gordon Ramsay welcomes nine young culinary contestants to cook up...More
Starring: Gordon RamsayTilly RamsayAarón Sánchez
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Gordon Ramsay welcomes nine young culinary contestants to cook up seasonal delights themed to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Lunar New Year and more; the winner takes home the $25,000 grand prize and the MasterChef snow globe trophy.
Starring: Gordon RamsayTilly RamsayAarón SánchezDaphne Oz
About this Show
MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays
Gordon Ramsay welcomes nine young culinary contestants to cook up seasonal delights themed to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Lunar New Year and more; the winner takes home the $25,000 grand prize and the MasterChef snow globe trophy.
Starring: Gordon RamsayTilly RamsayAarón SánchezDaphne Oz