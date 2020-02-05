Lego Masters

5 seasons available (65 episodes)

Lego MastersLego Masters

Twelve teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders.more

Twelve teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick...More

Starring: Will ArnettAmy CorbettJamie Berard

TVPGRealityTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
This or That
Celebrity Holiday Special!
The Best Builds of Season 2
Brickdown Episode 11
Weekly Brickdown Episode 12
Weekly Brickdown Episode 9
Caleb And Jacob Flip It Upside Down from "Master Build -- Day & Night"
Caleb And Jacob's Journey from "Master Build -- Day & Night"
The Final Challenge from "Master Build -- Day & Night"
A Great Idea By Will's Boss from "Master Build -- Day & Night"
Mark And Steven's Journey from "Master Build -- Day & Night"
Will Puppet Checks In With Mark And Steven from "Master Build -- Day & Night"
Zack And Wayne's Journey from "Master Build -- Day & Night"
Brick Tip Using Technic from "Cliffhanger!"
Cardboard Box Castle Hanging On A Cliff from "Cliffhanger!"
Castle Bros' Title On The Line from "Cliffhanger!"
A Castle On The Edge Of A Cliff from "Cliffhanger!"
A Castle That Connects To The Heavens from "Cliffhanger!"
Will and Sir Jamie Make The Challenge Official from "Cliffhanger!"
Weekly Brickdown: Episode 8
Brick Master Jamie Extreme Movement from "Flip My Block"
Flip My Block from "Flip My Block"
The Sleeves Come Off from "Flip My Block"
A Twist For The Contestants from "Flip My Block"
Will Arnett Encourages Jacob and Caleb To Take It To The Extreme from "Flip My Block"
Will Checks In On Mark And Steven from "Flip My Block"
Will Checks In On Michelle And Natalie from "Flip My Block"
Will Raises The Roof And Flips These Houses from "Flip My Block"
Introducing DJ Treatz from "Puppet Masters"
The Puppets Take The Stage from "Puppet Masters"
Teammates or Enemies from "Puppet Masters"
Will and Willy Check In With Natalie And Michelle from "Puppet Masters"
Will Puppet Assigns The Next Challenge from "Puppet Masters"
Willy Gets Familiar With Being The Host from "Puppet Masters"
Caleb the Evil Twin?
Enter Evil Will
Evil Check In
Jacob Not Worried About Caleb
LEGO Learn: Flexibility
LEGO Learn: Light Up The Bricks!
LEGO Learn: The Strength Of Technic
Mark Using the Golden Brick for Good or For Evil?
Twin Telepathy Fail
Will These Wind Turbines Survive The Storm? from "Bricking Wind"
LEGO Learn: Character Emotions
How To Make A LEGO Windmill Spin from "Bricking Wind"
LEGO Learn: Making Lego Spin With Wind
A Look At The Amazing Wind Powered Creations from "Bricking Wind"
Meet Will The Weatherman from "Bricking Wind"
Weekly Brickdown: Episode 6
Will Arnett Introduces The Challenge "Bricking Wind" from "Bricking Wind"
Will Swaps Places With A Contestant from "Bricking Wind"
Weekly Brickdown: Episode 5
LEGO Learn: Building Angles
5 Car Pileup In The Arena from "Demolition Derby"
Are You Ready For The Sunshine Wagon? from "Demolition Derby"
Are You Ready To Get Pumped Up? from "Demolition Derby"
The Lego Demolition Derby from "Demolition Derby"
Teams Build A Replica of a Lego Lamborghini from "Demolition Derby"
Weekly Brickdown: Episode 4
Lego Learn: Balance Tricks
The Golden Brick Is Back! from "Hats Incredible!"
Ken Jeong Surprises Lego Masters from "Hats Incredible!"
A Lego Design With A Story from "Hats Incredible!"
Should Will Arnett Grow A Mustache? from "Hats Incredible!"
They Are Literally Copies of Each Other! from "Hats Incredible!"
Weekly Brickdown: Episode 3
Introducing: Natalie and Michelle
I Think It's Really Cool! from "Hats Incredible!"
LEGO Fashion Like You Have Never Seen It Before! from "Hats Incredible!"

About this Show

Lego Masters

Twelve teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders.

Starring: Will ArnettAmy CorbettJamie Berard

TVPGRealityTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

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