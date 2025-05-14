America's Most Wanted: John Walsh's Dirty Dozen

1 season available (1 episode)

America's Most Wanted: John Walsh's Dirty DozenAmerica's Most Wanted: John Walsh's Dirty Dozen

John Walsh and his son Callahan Walsh look back at the origin story of the groundbreaking true crime series "America's Most Wanted" and John personally walks viewers through his proudest and most influential captures of all time -- his dirty dozen.more

Starring: John WalshCallahan Walsh

TV14Award Shows & EventsRealityCrimeLegalTV Series2025
