From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.
Letterkenny
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked.
Naruto Shippuden
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Now that boy, Naruto, has grown up to become a hyperactive ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than schoolwork...but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2017)
The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!
Love Island (UK)
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.
One Piece
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line, this is one captain who’ll never drop anchor until he’s claimed the greatest treasure on Earth – the Legendary One Piece!
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Forget about homework. The students of Class 3E have a more important assignment: kill the teacher! Their tentacle-d sensei moves at Mach 20, and he’s out to conquer the classroom after destroying most of the moon!
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Two years after the raid on Anteiku, the CCG selects Haise Sasaki to lead an unruly team of humans infused with ghoul powers. Known as the Quinx Squad, they'll walk the line between humans and ghouls to rid the world of its most daunting threat.
Naruto
TVPG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy--Naruto Uzumaki!
Bleach
TV14 • Animation, Supernatural • TV Series (2006)
For as long as he can remember, Ichigo Kurosaki has been able to see ghosts. But when he meets Rukia, a Soul Reaper who battles evil spirits known as Hollows, he finds his life is changed forever when Rukia transfers most of her powers to him. Now a Soul Reaper himself with a new found wealth of spiritual energy, Ichigo discovers his true calling: to protect the living and the dead from evil. But when Rukia's actions are called under scrutiny, Ichigo and his friends must put everything on the line to prepare to save their friend from the harsh justice of the Soul Society.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days features Americans who believe they've found their soul mate online and are traveling to a different country to meet them for the very first time. During the trip, the American will get to know a practical stranger, uncovering truths and secrets that they never expected.
Hunter x Hunter
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father’s footsteps to become a Hunter. But first he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way!
Sailor Moon
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (1992)
Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiance as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. The frenzied countdown to the altar may be behind them, but the true drama is just starting to unfold as these newlyweds face life's challenges with someone they barely know.
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Explore the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation - and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck, and they're the most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.
Harlots
TVMA • Drama, British • TV Series (2017)
Margaret Wells struggles to reconcile her roles as brothel owner and mother to daughters Charlotte and Lucy. When her business comes under attack from Lydia Quigley, a rival madam with a ruthless streak, Margaret must fight back even if it means losing her family and possibly her life.
30 Coins
TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2020)
From Alex de la Iglesia comes this bone-chilling horror series starring Eduard Fernandez as a priest who is exiled to a small Spanish town.
Fairy Tail
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
When four young wizards from the most destructive guild in Fiore team up to take jobs, they forge a bond more powerful than any magic and grow stronger with every mission. Whatever you do, don't mess with these friends or you'll get burned!
High School DxD
TVMA • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
After being killed by a fallen angel, Issei Hyodo is brought back to life by the gorgeous president of his high school's Occult Research Club, Rias Gremory, who turns out to be a high-ranking demon. With devilish new powers, Issei is bound to serve Rias.
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn’t go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals.
Murdoch Mysteries
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
Set in early 20th century Toronto, Murdoch Mysteries explores the intriguing world of William Murdoch, a detective who pioneers innovative forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome crimes.
Inuyasha
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2000)
Kagome is a modern high school girl who doesn't believe in the old myths and legends surrounding her grandfather's shrine. That is, until the day she falls into the shrine's well and into another time! In Japan's ancient past, Kagome joins the half demon Inuyasha on a quest to find the scattered shards of the Shikon Jewel, a gem so powerful that demons from across the land will do anything to get even a piece. Along the way they gain friends, battle enemies, and prepare to face their deadliest foe and rival for the Shikon Jewel--Naraku!
The Tudors
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2007)
The Tudors will present the rarely dramatized, tumultuous early years of King Henry VIII's nearly 40-year, omnipotent reign (1509-1547) of England. In addition to his famous female consorts, a 20+ year marriage to Catherine of Aragon and the infamous dalliance with Anne Boleyn, the series delves into Henry's most notable political relationship and the deconstruction of the Roman Catholic Church in England.
Skins UK
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2007)
Award winning and groundbreaking comedy drama, which follows the messy lives, loves, delirious highs and inevitable lows of a group of raucous teenage friends in Bristol.
Five Days
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2007)
The disappearance of a woman and her two children sets off a media frenzy and a frustrating police investigation in this HBO miniseries.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
TVMA • Action, Music • TV Series (2012)
Based on author Hirohiko Araki’s groundbreaking Shonen Jump manga series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure follows the multigenerational tale of the heroic Joestar family and their never-ending battle against evil.
Coronation Street
TVPG • Drama, International • TV Series (1960)
Britain's favorite drama series Coronation Street is loved by millions of fans worldwide. For five decades we have been gripped by the domestic dramas of these ordinary people on the fictional cobbled street in Manchester. The roll call of iconic characters over the years is endless, with approximately 5,000 characters. The street has seen it all, from affairs of the heart to domestic disasters. With over 7,500 episodes there have been 39 births, 120 deaths and 88 weddings.
Danganronpa: The Animation
TVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2013)
Hope's Peak Academy is an elite private school that only accepts the very best. The hallowed halls are ruled by the sadistic administrator Monobear, who declares that the only way to pass the class is by sending a fellow student home in a body bag.
Haikyu!!
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Ever since Shoyo saw a short-statured volleyball pro dominate in a National Championship, he’s been determined to become the next big thing in High School Volleyball. Unfortunately, he’s barely played the game. The only time he was able to play in junior high, his team was defeated in their first and only match against a team lead by up-and-coming setter Tobio. Now in high school, Shoyo finally has a chance to join a real team. The catch is: he must learn to play on a team with his old nemesis.
Penny Dreadful
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Some of literature's most terrifying characters, including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and iconic figures from the novel Dracula are lurking in the darkest corners of Victorian London. Penny Dreadful is a frightening psychological thriller that weaves together these classic horror origin stories into a new adult drama.
Rig 45
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2018)
A damage regulator from Benthos Oil is sent out to Rig 45 two days before Christmas to investigate a fatality, which may not be an accident.
Miranda (TV)
TVPG • Comedy, International • TV Series (2009)
Written by and starring Miranda Hart as the impossibly clumsy Miranda who is back in her beloved joke shop with an ensemble cast of characters including her bossy mother, who is still desperately trying to marry her off, all watched over by her handsome friend Gary. Expect laughs from start to finish in this eccentric and affectionate family sitcom.
Pokémon the Series: XY
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Explore the universe of Pokémon with Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu as they make new friends, meet powerful Pokémon, and aim for Ash’s ultimate goal: becoming a Pokémon Master!
Fugget About It
TVMA • Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2012)
When Jimmy Falcone, a former New York mob boss, is asked to whack his good old Uncle Cheech (who routinely spills mob secrets), he goes to his boss Don Gambini to plead his case and try to save his uncle’s life. When nothing comes of it, he politely throws Gambini out the window. Now with all of New York out to get him, Jimmy has no choice but to turn to the Feds and he and his family enter the witness protection program in small-town Canada. The Falcones are now the “MacDougals” and it’s not easy going from glorified gangsters to neighborhood nobodies.
It’s a fish out of water story, except these fish are sharks.
Samurai Champloo
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2004)
Mugen is a ferocious, animalistic warrior with a fighting style inspired by break-dancing. Jin is a ronin samurai who wanders the countryside alone. They may not be friends, but their paths continually cross. And when ditzy waitress Fuu gets them out of hot water with the local magistrate, they agree to join her search for the samurai who smells like sunflowers.
Top of the Lake
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
This powerful and haunting story from Oscar winning writer/director Jane Campion follows the story of a detective (Elisabeth Moss) who investigates the disappearance of a 12-year-old pregnant daughter of a local drug lord.
Initial D
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (1998)
Takumi's joined the Project D racing crew, and his reputation precedes him across the region. New challengers and courses mean new dangers, but no matter the obstacle in Takumi's headlights, he'll do whatever it takes to put it in the rearview mirror.
The Future Diary
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2011)
One day, Yukiteru discovers that his cell phone "diary" can now tell him the events of the future. The problem is, eleven others also have similar diaries, and only one can win this Survival Game. The winner becomes a god. The losers: DEAD END.
Harrow
Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Daniel Harrow is a brilliant forensic pathologist who solves the cases others can't. When a secret from his past threatens his career and his family, he'll need all his wit and forensic genius to keep a crime buried forever.
Pokémon the Series: XYZ
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
With one Gym badge left before he can enter the Kalos League, Ash is pursuing his dream of becoming a Pokémon Master. Serena steps closer to achieving her dreams, too, as her Pokémon Showcase path draws ever closer to competing for the crown of Kalos Queen. But sinister forces are in motion that could upset their plans. Will the shadowy Team Flare get their wish, or can our heroes protect Squishy—and the entire Kalos region—from their burning ambitions?
Noragami
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Yato may be a minor god, but he's got a plan to make it big. Unfortunately, things just don't seem to be going his way. He doesn't have a single shrine dedicated to him, his partner has just quit, and now he's got to find a new divine weapon.
Atlantis
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Ancient Greek myths and legends are brought to life in this thrilling fantasy drama. Jason wakes up on the shores of a strange land. A wondrous place; a world of bull leaping, of snake haired Goddesses and vast palaces - this is the lost city of Atlantis.
Kamisama Kiss
TVPG • Fantasy, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Nanami is a homeless high schooler until she accepts an offer to live at a shrine - making her the new local god. With her handsome fox spirit familiar, Nanami learns the ins and outs of godhood and meets more spirits - including two who vie for her love!
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.
Animation, International • TV Series (2020)
Maple doesn't want to experience pain in the VRMMO game she started playing, so she puts all her skill points into defense until she can't even move. Somehow it works better than anyone expected. Now she's got followers??
The Office (U.K.)
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
The Office is a scathing satire of corporate life - full of backfiring practical jokes, failed flirting and all around bad behavior. Starring Ricky Gervais and Martin Freeman, this mockumentary series is one of the most renowned comedies of all time.
Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered But Overly Cautious
TV14 • Animation, International • TV Series (2019)
Goddess Ristarte summons Seiya Ryuuguuin, an OVERLY cautious hero to save the world of Gaeabrande. Seiya is obsessed with muscle training and buying extra armor to deal with low level creatures. It’s simply one cautious mission at-a-time for this hero!
Attack on Titan: Junior High
TV14 • Comedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Your favorite characters from Attack on Titan are back in… junior high school?
Chivalry of a Failed Knight
TVMA • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
For Ikki Kurogane, graduating as a Magical Knight is nigh impossible. Among Blazers, he’s considered the worst; he can materialize his soul into a weapon, but his magical power is extremely low. To add insult to injury, an unfortunate encounter with the talented and beautiful Princess Stella Vermillion slashes his already slim odds and alters the course of his life forever.
McLeod's Daughters
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2001)
McLeod's Daughters tells the story of two sisters who are reunited when they inherit a vast outback cattle property in South Australia. Thrown together after 20 years apart they pull together an all-female workforce and commit to an extraordinary life at Drover's Run.
New Tricks
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2006)
A team of retired detectives with over 80 years service between them and very distinct personalities is recruited to re-examine unsolved crimes. Adapting to the new touchy-feely 21st-century isn't easy, as the three discover with plenty of comic results.
Pride and Prejudice
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (1995)
This is the definitive Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle. Witty Elizabeth Bennet charms smouldering, haughty Darcy against a backdrop of a picture postcard countryside, small-town assembly rooms and stately English homes.
Luther
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
On a moral crusade, with only his convictions for company, John Luther (Idris Elba) is a deeply troubled man, a philosophical cop possessed by the insoluble problem of evil and justice in a Godless world, who gets pulled to the very edge of temptation.
Sword Art Online
TVPG • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2012)
In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) called Sword Art Online has been released where players control their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game's tower and defeat the final boss. However, if they die in the game, they die in real life. Their struggle for survival starts now...
The Musketeers
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Breathing new life into the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas, The Musketeers is packed with action, adventure and romance. Set on the streets of 17th-century Paris, where law and order is more an idea than reality, the series follows the horse riding, sword-wielding Musketeers Athos, Aramis and Porthos. Far more than King Louis XIII's personal bodyguards, they ultimately stand resolutely for social justice: for honor, for valor, for love and for the thrill of it.
Grisse
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
In this action series, an unlikely group of heroes lead a rebellion that leaves them in control of a Dutch garrison town called Grisse.
High School of the Dead
TVMA • Action, Horror • TV Series (2010)
From Director Tetsuro Araki (Deathnote, Black Lagoon), and adapted from the highly successful manga of the same name by Daisuke Sato, comes one of the hottest new shows of the Summer, High School of the Dead. A deadly new disease is ravaging the world, turning the populace into mindless zombies, and the number of infected is skyrocketing by the second.
Cardinal
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
In this atmospheric thriller, demoted Detective John Cardinal (Billy Campbell) is brought back into Homicide when the hunch he wouldn’t let go is proven correct. Now, as he relentlessly tracks a serial killer, he must keep a watchful eye on his new partner, Detective Lise Delorme (Karine Vanasse), who he believes may have a secret agenda, while managing family issues of his own.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric hoped to resurrect their mother’s corpse when they attempted human transmutation, but their reckless defiance of alchemy’s Law of Equivalent Exchange resulted in no miraculous reunion. Their experimentation with forbidden science plunged the boys into a hellish nightmare; half of Ed’s limbs were torn from his body, and Al awoke to discover his young soul transferred to a suit of armor. There is but one way the Elrics can restore what was lost - find the fabled Philosopher’s Stone. In a land marred by war and persecution, where truth comes only with tragedy, they undertake their desperate search. Every step closer to the mythical Philosopher’s Stone brings the broken brothers deeper into the darkest shadows of reality. Sinful abominations, both unnatural and human, will try to keep the boys from their redemption - but the Elrics must forge ahead if despair is to be transmuted into peace.
Prime Suspect (UK)
TVG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1991)
Drama starring the Oscar-winning Helen Mirren and from the distinguished novelist Lynda La Plante, been critically acclaimed on both sides of the Atlantic and has won numerous international awards, including a BAFTA. Detective Inspector Jane Tennison, a skilled top-class detective, battles to prove herself in a male-dominated world.
Soul Eater
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Maka's a Meister and Soul is her Weapon. When they battle the forces of evil - they're a freakin' lethal team. That's when Soul transforms - literally - into a razor-sharp scythe. That's when Maka unleashes the slayer within, wielding her partner against witches, werewolves, and zombies that feed on innocent souls.
Halfworlds
TVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Delve into the underworld of mythological demons that inhabit the back alleys of Jakarta in this series.
Lark Rise to Candleford
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2008)
Lark Rise, a small hamlet holding on to the past, and Candleford, a small market town bustling into the future, have a complicated relationship which is seen through the eyes of Laura, a young girl who visits both communities.
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (UK)
TVPG • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (1988)
The original improvisation show, in which anything can and will happen.
Maid-sama
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • TV Series (2010)
Misaki is class president of a formerly all-male school. A beacon of hope to the female students as well as teachers, she rules over the boys with an iron fist and a heart of ice. A popular male student stumbles on to her secret double life- working part-time as an upbeat and cheery waitress at a maid cafe! Misaki is forced to make a deal: spend some time with him, or have her hard earned reputation destroyed by revealing her embarrassing secret.
Demon Lord, Retry!
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Akira Oono awakens in the body of his online character: Demon Lord Hakuto Kunai. With powerful game mechanics and abilities on his side, this gamer turned badass plots his course through a new world filled with saints, demons, and charming companions!
Misfits
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Meet Kelly, Nathan, Curtis, Alisha and Simon, five unruly teenagers forced to do community service as payback for their crimes. When a freak electrical storm hits their town, strange things begin to happen to them and they soon realize they've turned into superheroes. Each of them possess a power they didn't choose or want, a power which reveals each of their deepest, darkest insecurities. But while they just want to finish their community service and get through the challenges of everyday teenage life, fate has another task in store for them - they must save their town from the evil that has descended upon it. If you think life's tough for your average superhero, it's even tougher when you have a curfew...
Doc Martin
TVMA • Comedy, Medical • TV Series (2004)
The series follows Doc Martin as he turns his back on life as a celebrated London surgeon and moves to a sleepy Cornish village to become the local doctor. Despite his surgical brilliance, Doc Martin lacks any interpersonal skills and his bedside manner soon starts to upset his new patients.
Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Ash continues his quest to enter the Kalos League. He and his traveling companions will make new friends, forge new rivalries, and, of course, meet some brand-new Pokémon! Serena, with her partner Fennekin and new friend Pancham, will take on the Pokémon Showcase world; Clemont will continue to create inventions and hope some of them are a hit; and Bonnie, as ever, will try to find someone to take care of her big brother!
Staged
Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2020)
David Tennant and Michael Sheen star as two actors whose West End play has been put on hold due to Covid-19, but whose director has persuaded them to carry on rehearsing online.
Sonic X
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2003)
During a mission on Mobius to rescue Cream the Rabbit and Cheese the Chao from Dr. Eggman's headquarters, Sonic and his friends are caught in an explosion that transports them to another dimension occupied by humans.
Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Military History Channel, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?