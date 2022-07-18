Single mum Jodie thinks she’s doing the right thing when she comes forward as a significant witness in a murder inquiry. What begins as a woman doing her civic duty soon turns into a living nightmare when her identity is leaked. It’s not long before Jodie finds herself paying for her good deed when she becomes the focus of a terrifying intimidation campaign.more
Single mum Jodie thinks she’s doing the right thing when she come...More
Starring: Nina Toussaint-WhiteSion Daniel YoungClare Dunne
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Single mum Jodie thinks she’s doing the right thing when she comes forward as a significant witness in a murder inquiry. What begins as a woman doing her civic duty soon turns into a living nightmare when her identity is leaked. It’s not long before Jodie finds herself paying for her good deed when she becomes the focus of a terrifying intimidation campaign.
Starring: Nina Toussaint-WhiteSion Daniel YoungClare DunneSue JohnstonDavid Glynn Crowley
About this Show
Witness Number 3
Single mum Jodie thinks she’s doing the right thing when she comes forward as a significant witness in a murder inquiry. What begins as a woman doing her civic duty soon turns into a living nightmare when her identity is leaked. It’s not long before Jodie finds herself paying for her good deed when she becomes the focus of a terrifying intimidation campaign.
Starring: Nina Toussaint-WhiteSion Daniel YoungClare DunneSue JohnstonDavid Glynn Crowley