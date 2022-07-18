1 season available (4 episodes)

Witness Number 3Witness Number 3

Single mum Jodie thinks she’s doing the right thing when she comes forward as a significant witness in a murder inquiry. What begins as a woman doing her civic duty soon turns into a living nightmare when her identity is leaked. It’s not long before Jodie finds herself paying for her good deed when she becomes the focus of a terrifying intimidation campaign.more

Single mum Jodie thinks she’s doing the right thing when she come...More

Starring: Nina Toussaint-WhiteSion Daniel YoungClare Dunne

Black StoriesThrillerHorrorTV Series2022
  • hd

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Witness Number 3 - Trailer

About this Show

Witness Number 3

Single mum Jodie thinks she’s doing the right thing when she comes forward as a significant witness in a murder inquiry. What begins as a woman doing her civic duty soon turns into a living nightmare when her identity is leaked. It’s not long before Jodie finds herself paying for her good deed when she becomes the focus of a terrifying intimidation campaign.

Starring: Nina Toussaint-WhiteSion Daniel YoungClare DunneSue JohnstonDavid Glynn Crowley

Black StoriesThrillerHorrorTV Series2022
  • hd

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