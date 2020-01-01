2 seasons available

Coronation Street

TVPG • Drama, International, British • TV Series • 1960

Britain's favorite drama series Coronation Street is loved by millions of fans worldwide. For five decades we have been gripped by the domestic dramas...more

Britain's favorite drama series Coronation Street is loved by millions of fans worldwide. For five decades we have been gripped by the domestic dramas...more

2 seasons available (318 episodes)

2 seasons available

(318 episodes)

Episodes
Season6061
Episode 1

Wed, Jan 1, 2020, Part 1

Tracy wakes up naked and hungover in Paula’s bed and realises with horror they spent the night together.
Episode 2

Wed, Jan 1, 2020, Part 2

A furious Amy tears into Tracy for cheating on Steve and orders her to tell him the truth or she’ll do it for her.
Episode 3

Fri, Jan 3, 2020, Part 1

Jade takes Hope out for the day and tells her there’s something she wants to show her. As Amy packs her bags for Emma’s, Steve can’t believe Tracy’s being so relaxed about their 15 year old daughter moving out.
Episode 4

Fri, Jan 3, 2020, Part 2

Fiz arrives at A&E where the doctor explains that Hope has broken her arm after trapping it in a door. Fiz realises with heavy heart that Hope’s been telling lies again.
Episode 5

Mon, Jan 6, 2020, Part 1

When Tara from Freshco calls round and suggests they do their next photo shoot at a different location, Gemma puts her foot down and tells her they’ll do it at home or not at all.
Episode 6

Mon, Jan 6, 2020, Part 2

Bethany calls at Daniel’s flat wondering why he didn’t show at the Red Rec. Daniel explains how distressed Bertie was after only one jab and he couldn’t bear to put him through further pain. Bethany assures him Bertie is fine.
Episode 7

Wed, Jan 8, 2020, Part 1

When Suki, a Gazette reporter calls in the cafe, Aggie’s touched to discover James has recommended her for a Golden Hearts award for trying to save Robert’s life.
Episode 8

Wed, Jan 8, 2020, Part 2

The police call at No.9 and take Fiz and Tyrone in for questioning.
Episode 9

Fri, Jan 10, 2020, Part 1

In the solicitors’ office, Leanne quizzes Paula about her night of passion with Tracy. Tracy calls in and offers Leanne a reluctant apology, begging her not to tell Steve.
Episode 10

Fri, Jan 10, 2020, Part 2

As Steve and Tracy row over her one night stand, they hear a noise coming from the bathroom. Assuming Tracy’s lover to be hiding there, Steve demands they open the door. When Paula emerges, Steve’s gobsmacked.
Episode 11

Mon, Jan 13, 2020, Part 1

Fiz goes back to the police and reveals how she unwittingly bought a gun as part of a house clearance, it disappeared and she panicked.
Episode 12

Mon, Jan 13, 2020, Part 2

With the girls back Tyrone tries to question Hope about her injuries and the lies she told about Mummy but Hope remains silent.
Episode 13

Wed, Jan 15, 2020, Part 1

When Roy finds Nina fretting over her coursework because her sewing machine has conked out he returns with Hayley’s old machine.
Episode 14

Wed, Jan 15, 2020, Part 2

Fiz pleads guilty to possessing a firearm without a licence and receives a four month sentence, suspended for two years and a fine.
Episode 15

Fri, Jan 17, 2020, Part 1

When Bernie reveals that she’s arranged to meet up with Kel in the park, Paul worries for her safety and insists he’ll go with her.
Episode 16

Fri, Jan 17, 2020, Part 2

When Kel realises he’s been set up and the 14-year-old boy he was hoping to meet is actually Bernie, he makes a grab for her phone.
Episode 17

Mon, Jan 20, 2020, Part 1

Tyrone and Evelyn are shocked when Ruby reveals that Jade applied the bruises to Hope’s arm using makeup.
Episode 18

Mon, Jan 20, 2020, Part 2

Chesney returns with the shopping to find the word ‘paedo’ daubed on the window and flames licking round the door.
Episode 19

Wed, Jan 22, 2020, Part 1

Tyrone and Fiz are horrified to discover the back door unlocked and Hope gone. Fiz reckons Jade must have taken her and Tyrone calls the police.
Episode 20

Wed, Jan 22, 2020, Part 2

Ray explains to Bethany that he chose Alya over her because of her experience. When Ray offers Bethany the job of Head Waitress, Bethany’s underwhelmed.
Episode 21

Fri, Jan 24, 2020, Part 1

Maria overhears Gary on the phone saying “you know I love you” and immediately thinks the worst. When Gary reveals he was talking to Jake, Maria’s mortified.
Episode 22

Fri, Jan 24, 2020, Part 2

Daniel urges Bethany to spread her wings and apply for a place on a creative writing course.
Episode 23

Mon, Jan 27, 2020, Part 1

A stressed out Tim begs Abi to help him come up with a way to get rid of Charlie.
Episode 24

Mon, Jan 27, 2020, Part 2

Utterly distraught, Daniel explains to Ken and Adam how he took Bertie for his first jab but couldn’t bear to see him in pain and so never took him for his other vaccinations.
Episode 25

Wed, Jan 29, 2020, Part 1

Gemma and Chesney are furious to realise they’ve been photoshopped beyond recognition in their own ad campaign.
Episode 26

Wed, Jan 29, 2020, Part 2

In the Rovers, Charlie tells Tim that the job at Gatwick is more or less in the bag and she’s going to hand in her resignation to Jenny.
Episode 27

Fri, Jan 31, 2020, Part 1

Peter calls at Speed Daal on his way to his alcoholic support group and suggests Yasmeen might like to join him. With Geoff’s words ringing in her ears, Yasmeen reckons it’s a good idea.
Episode 28

Fri, Jan 31, 2020, Part 2

When Claudia suggests they should come to Book Club with her and Ken as part of their relationship building exercise, Steve and Tracy are horrified but Amy reckons it’s a great idea and they find themselves railroaded into it.
Episode 29

Mon, Feb 3, 2020, Part 1

Maria explains to Liam she has lost the baby but she is upset when Gary tells Liam he will have a brother or sister.
Episode 30

Mon, Feb 3, 2020, Part 2

Nina calls at the cafe again and admits she’s starving and short of money. Roy offers to help her out but Nina refuses to take his money.
Episode 31

Wed, Feb 5, 2020, Part 1

When Ray asks Alya and Bethany to be extra nice to some investors Bethany feels exploited and serves one of them with childish ice cream. Ray is quietly furious.
Episode 32

Wed, Feb 5, 2020, Part 2

Geoff returns to find Tim with Yasmeen. He insists he left the box open but Tim is not sure.
Episode 33

Fri, Feb 7, 2020, Part 1

Rita is surprised when a parcel arrives containing Dennis’s ashes and a note requesting she scatter them in Blackpool.
Episode 34

Fri, Feb 7, 2020, Part 2

Deciding a day trip is something everyone would enjoy Jenny books a coach and invites lots of the residents to join them. Rita clutching Dennis’s urn, set off for Blackpool.
Episode 35

Mon, Feb 10, 2020, Part 1

Ray reveals his makeover plans for the bistro and tells Alya he’s booked her a suite at a posh hotel in town where they’re meeting his interior designer. Alya’s thrilled, but Bethany warns her that he’s probably trying to get her into bed.
Episode 36

Mon, Feb 10, 2020, Part 2

Whilst waiting for their interviews, Eileen and Alina chat about Seb. Alina is surprised to learn that Seb isn’t engaged to Emma after all...
Episode 37

Wed, Feb 12, 2020, Part 1

David takes the train to Leeds to visit Shona. however he’s devastated when the doctor breaks the news that Shona has made it clear she doesn’t want to see him.
Episode 38

Wed, Feb 12, 2020, Part 2

After he describes his arduous journey to Leeds by train, Maria tells David she’d like him to have her car.
Episode 39

Fri, Feb 14, 2020, Part 1

As Ed sets about measuring up the bistro for a refurb, he’s thrilled to discover his old mate Danny is working there as temporary manager.
Episode 40

Fri, Feb 14, 2020, Part 2

Daniel finds Bethany in the Rovers and in front of a packed pub, announces that they’re now an item and everyone better get used to it.
Episode 41

Mon, Feb 17, 2020, Part 1

James confesses to Michael that he had a relationship with Ed’s mate, Danny.
Episode 42

Mon, Feb 17, 2020, Part 2

Fiz does her best to mask her hurt when Hope makes it clear that she prefers Jade to her.
Episode 43

Wed, Feb 19, 2020, Part 1

James finally plucks up the courage and tells Ed that he’s gay. Ed does his best to take the news in his stride, but it’s clear he’s struggling and hurt to realise Aggie and Michael already knew.
Episode 44

Wed, Feb 19, 2020, Part 2

As Fiz, Tyrone, Hope and Ruby set off for Liverpool, Jade watches from a distance, consumed with jealousy.
Episode 45

Fri, Feb 21, 2020, Part 1

Gemma’s devastated when the audiologist confirms Aled has profound permanent hearing loss in both ears.
Episode 46

Fri, Feb 21, 2020, Part 2

Maria arrives in the nick of time to stop Ali from blabbing to Gary.
Episode 47

Mon, Feb 24, 2020, Part 1

Bethany informs Sarah she was rejected for the other restaurant job as well, and suspects Ray used his influence to have her blacklisted.
Episode 48

Mon, Feb 24, 2020, Part 2

Beth scathingly accuses Bethany of trying to steal Sinead’s life.
Episode 49

Wed, Feb 26, 2020, Part 1

Kevin confesses to Tyrone that he’s being blackmailed by Ray and if he doesn’t sell him the garage, he and Abi are off to prison.
Episode 50

Wed, Feb 26, 2020, Part 2

Sarah implores Bethany not to let her feelings for Daniel stand in the way of her career.
Episode 51

Fri, Feb 28, 2020, Part 1

Tracy urges Steve to up their offer on the house in the hope that it’ll top Peter’s bid.
Episode 52

Fri, Feb 28, 2020, Part 2

Beth storms into Sarah's Hen Do, revealing how Bethany is planning to run off to London with Daniel and Bertie.
Episode 53

Mon, Mar 2, 2020, Part 1

Alya calls to see her Gran but making out she’s in bed with a bad back, Geoff closes the door in her face.
Episode 54

Mon, Mar 2, 2020, Part 2

Following Sarah's wedding, Bethany joins Daniel for a dance and clings to him, fearing that he’s still in love with Sinead.
Episode 56

Wed, Mar 4, 2020, Part 2

In the Rovers, Adam dupes Ali into confessing to his recent fling with Maria.
Episode 57

Fri, Mar 6, 2020, Part 1

When Carla tells Nina about the gig this evening, Nina’s not keen and admits that she’d rather go bat watching with Roy.
Episode 58

Fri, Mar 6, 2020, Part 2

Aggie arrives in the pub and assures Ed that her first day went well.
Episode 59

Mon, Mar 9, 2020, Part 1

Maria and Gary watch in horror as Ali is loaded into an ambulance. When Craig reveals that he’s taken an overdose, Maria and Gary each wonder if they’re to blame.
Episode 60

Mon, Mar 9, 2020, Part 2

Maria calls at the hospital for news of Ali. An angry Ryan blames her for playing him off against Gary.
Episode 62

Wed, Mar 11, 2020, Part 2

Gary confronts Ali on the street and warns him to stay away from Maria.
Episode 63

Fri, Mar 13, 2020, Part 1

Gemma attends storytime with the quads. But she’s so exhausted she falls asleep and a couple of the other mums gently take the babies from her. Gemma wakes with a start and is upset to realise what happened.
Episode 64

Fri, Mar 13, 2020, Part 2

After exchanging an emotional farewell, Ali leaves the street.

