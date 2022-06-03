Why Her?

The youngest partner at one of the nation’s most prestigious law offices, Oh Su Jae (Seo Hyun Jin) has already proven she has what it takes to be one of the country’s best lawyers. Driven by her self-righteous principles and a never-ending desire to win, Su Jae is well on her way to becoming one TK Law Firm’s top attorneys. But when one of her cases takes an unexpected turn, Su Jae is forced to watch as all of her hard work comes crumbling down around her. Demoted at work, Su Jae is forced to take on the role of adjunct professor at a local law school. Determined to win back her position within the firm, Su Jae does her best to settle into her new role but the sting of demotion still lingers. Only after meeting Gong Chan (Hwang In Yeop), a university student whose path frequently crosses with Su Jae, does that sting begin to lessen. Despite carrying the burdens of a painful past, Gong Chan’s warm heart remains strong, especially as his affection for Su Jae grows. Obviously smitten with Su Jae, Gong Chan stays by her side, even as she struggles to find a way back into the firm’s good graces. Will her determination and Gong Chan’s support be enough to restore her position, or will the powers that be continue to push her down? A story of shattered dreams and second chances, “Why Her?” is a 2022 romantic Korean melodrama directed by Park Soo Jin.