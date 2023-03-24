Oscar “Ringo” Bonavena is Argentina’s most celebrated heavyweight boxer; the perennial showman, a fixture of nightlife in Buenos Aires in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and a rival to giants like Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier. A victim of abusive contracts and his own ambition, Ringo’s path leads him to Reno, Nevada, where his life takes a fatal turn after getting involved with the mob.more
Oscar “Ringo” Bonavena is Argentina’s most celebrated heavyweight...More
Starring: Jerónimo BosiaDelfina ChavesMaría Onetto
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Oscar “Ringo” Bonavena is Argentina’s most celebrated heavyweight boxer; the perennial showman, a fixture of nightlife in Buenos Aires in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and a rival to giants like Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier. A victim of abusive contracts and his own ambition, Ringo’s path leads him to Reno, Nevada, where his life takes a fatal turn after getting involved with the mob.
Starring: Jerónimo BosiaDelfina ChavesMaría OnettoMartín SlipakRenato Quattordio
About this Show
Ringo: Gloria y Muerte
Oscar “Ringo” Bonavena is Argentina’s most celebrated heavyweight boxer; the perennial showman, a fixture of nightlife in Buenos Aires in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and a rival to giants like Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier. A victim of abusive contracts and his own ambition, Ringo’s path leads him to Reno, Nevada, where his life takes a fatal turn after getting involved with the mob.
Starring: Jerónimo BosiaDelfina ChavesMaría OnettoMartín SlipakRenato Quattordio