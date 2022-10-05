Does unconditional love exist? Young men and women move into the Pink House, each carrying one lie about themselves, be it their occupation, age, or academic background. They gather to find a partner who truly sees them for who they are. True identities reveal as the relationships walk the tight rope between love and reality. Will love endure for the other even after the truths reveal?more
Does unconditional love exist? Young men and women move into the ...More
Starring: Kim Hee-chulLee Sun-binSong Wonseok
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Does unconditional love exist? Young men and women move into the Pink House, each carrying one lie about themselves, be it their occupation, age, or academic background. They gather to find a partner who truly sees them for who they are. True identities reveal as the relationships walk the tight rope between love and reality. Will love endure for the other even after the truths reveal?
Starring: Kim Hee-chulLee Sun-binSong WonseokRal Ral
About this Show
Pink Lie
Does unconditional love exist? Young men and women move into the Pink House, each carrying one lie about themselves, be it their occupation, age, or academic background. They gather to find a partner who truly sees them for who they are. True identities reveal as the relationships walk the tight rope between love and reality. Will love endure for the other even after the truths reveal?
Starring: Kim Hee-chulLee Sun-binSong WonseokRal Ral