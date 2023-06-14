Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

Farm RebellionFarm Rebellion

Benedikt Bösel was an investment banker, but then the financial crisis hit and with it the question of meaning. Today, he is a farmer, a visionary and heads a young team that is testing a radical new type of agriculture in the fight against climate change. Together with experts such as Auma Obama from Kenya, Jean-Martin Fortier from Canada and Ernst Götsch from Brazil, the change must succeed. Together with his team and his partner Tess Ward, Benedikt wants to prove that their regenerative experiments can be a role model for the whole world. For career changer Paula the farm becomes a chance to live a different life. For José and Lea it is the first step on the way to their own farm in Chile. Benedikt and his team are starting a tough year, fighting against drought and their own limits.more

Benedikt Bösel was an investment banker, but then the financial c...More

Starring: Benedikt BöselPaula SchwartauRosanna Gahler

TVMAInternationalTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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Farm RebellionTVMA • International • TV Series (2023)
Farm Rebellion - Trailer

About this Show

Farm Rebellion

Benedikt Bösel was an investment banker, but then the financial crisis hit and with it the question of meaning. Today, he is a farmer, a visionary and heads a young team that is testing a radical new type of agriculture in the fight against climate change. Together with experts such as Auma Obama from Kenya, Jean-Martin Fortier from Canada and Ernst Götsch from Brazil, the change must succeed. Together with his team and his partner Tess Ward, Benedikt wants to prove that their regenerative experiments can be a role model for the whole world. For career changer Paula the farm becomes a chance to live a different life. For José and Lea it is the first step on the way to their own farm in Chile. Benedikt and his team are starting a tough year, fighting against drought and their own limits.

Starring: Benedikt BöselPaula SchwartauRosanna GahlerJulius Otieno OnyangoAnne Kaulfuss

TVMAInternationalTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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