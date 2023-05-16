1 season available (18 episodes)

The Secret Romantic GuesthouseThe Secret Romantic Guesthouse

Scholars Kang San (Ryeoun), Kim Shi Yeol (Kang Hoon), and Jeong Yoo Ha (Jung Gun Joo) have all come to the capital to take the civil service entrance exam – in the hope of one day becoming top-ranking public officials. But together with the innkeeper Yoon Dan Oh (Shin Ye Eun), they stumble upon clues about a bizarre disappearance that took place over a decade ago. Do they have what it takes to solve the puzzling mystery – and possibly find love on the way? This 2023 South Korean drama series was directed by Kim Jung Min.more

Starring: Shin Ye-eunRyeounKang Hoon

DramaRomanceKoreanInternationalTV Series2023
The Secret Romantic Guesthouse

