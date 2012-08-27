A young woman thought to be a spinster missionary is washed up on the beach. In an attempt to escape her terrible past, she assumes the name of Helene Blone and marries the local widowed pastor and master of Hunderby.more
A young woman thought to be a spinster missionary is washed up on...More
Starring: Julia DavisAlexandra RoachAlex Macqueen
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A young woman thought to be a spinster missionary is washed up on the beach. In an attempt to escape her terrible past, she assumes the name of Helene Blone and marries the local widowed pastor and master of Hunderby.
Starring: Julia DavisAlexandra RoachAlex MacqueenRufus Jones
About this Show
Hunderby
A young woman thought to be a spinster missionary is washed up on the beach. In an attempt to escape her terrible past, she assumes the name of Helene Blone and marries the local widowed pastor and master of Hunderby.
Starring: Julia DavisAlexandra RoachAlex MacqueenRufus Jones