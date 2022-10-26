Original • 4 seasons available (32 episodes)

El EncargadoEl Encargado

Guillermo Francella portrays Eliseo, the superintendent of an upscale building. On the surface, Eliseo is cordial and docile in his role, but underneath Eliseo believes himself the omnipotent figure of the community — meddling in the affairs of residents and pulling strings as he sees fit. Eliseo's only concern is protecting his job, which comes under threat by a proposed pool project.more

Guillermo Francella portrays Eliseo, the superintendent of an ups...More

Starring: Guillermo FrancellaGabriel GoityManuel Vicente

Creators: Mariano CohnGastón Duprat

TVMAInternationalLatinoSpanishComedyTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
El Encargado S4 - Trailer
El Encargado S3 - Trailer Evergreen
El Encargado S2 - Trailer
El Encargado Trailer

About this Show

El Encargado

Guillermo Francella portrays Eliseo, the superintendent of an upscale building. On the surface, Eliseo is cordial and docile in his role, but underneath Eliseo believes himself the omnipotent figure of the community — meddling in the affairs of residents and pulling strings as he sees fit. Eliseo's only concern is protecting his job, which comes under threat by a proposed pool project.

Starring: Guillermo FrancellaGabriel GoityManuel VicenteGastón CocchiaraleArturo Puig

Creators: Mariano CohnGastón Duprat

TVMAInternationalLatinoSpanishComedyTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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