Guillermo Francella portrays Eliseo, the superintendent of an upscale building. On the surface, Eliseo is cordial and docile in his role, but underneath Eliseo believes himself the omnipotent figure of the community — meddling in the affairs of residents and pulling strings as he sees fit. Eliseo's only concern is protecting his job, which comes under threat by a proposed pool project.more
Guillermo Francella portrays Eliseo, the superintendent of an ups...More
Starring: Guillermo FrancellaGabriel GoityManuel Vicente
Creators: Mariano CohnGastón Duprat
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Guillermo Francella portrays Eliseo, the superintendent of an upscale building. On the surface, Eliseo is cordial and docile in his role, but underneath Eliseo believes himself the omnipotent figure of the community — meddling in the affairs of residents and pulling strings as he sees fit. Eliseo's only concern is protecting his job, which comes under threat by a proposed pool project.
Starring: Guillermo FrancellaGabriel GoityManuel VicenteGastón CocchiaraleArturo Puig
Creators: Mariano CohnGastón Duprat
About this Show
El Encargado
Guillermo Francella portrays Eliseo, the superintendent of an upscale building. On the surface, Eliseo is cordial and docile in his role, but underneath Eliseo believes himself the omnipotent figure of the community — meddling in the affairs of residents and pulling strings as he sees fit. Eliseo's only concern is protecting his job, which comes under threat by a proposed pool project.
Starring: Guillermo FrancellaGabriel GoityManuel VicenteGastón CocchiaraleArturo Puig
Creators: Mariano CohnGastón Duprat