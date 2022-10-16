Bold and beautiful drama about a sheltered teenager thrust into the world. Danny was just a baby when his mother was killed and his grief-stricken father locked him away to keep him safe. But when Danny turns 18, everything he's ever known explodes in an instant. Suddenly he has to come to terms with a whole new world he didn’t know existed.more
Bold and beautiful drama about a sheltered teenager thrust into t...More
Starring: Lewis GribbenRory KeenanLisa McGrillis
Creator: Pete Jackson
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Bold and beautiful drama about a sheltered teenager thrust into the world. Danny was just a baby when his mother was killed and his grief-stricken father locked him away to keep him safe. But when Danny turns 18, everything he's ever known explodes in an instant. Suddenly he has to come to terms with a whole new world he didn’t know existed.
Starring: Lewis GribbenRory KeenanLisa McGrillisSamuel BottomleyJohann Myers
Creator: Pete Jackson
About this Show
Somewhere Boy
Bold and beautiful drama about a sheltered teenager thrust into the world. Danny was just a baby when his mother was killed and his grief-stricken father locked him away to keep him safe. But when Danny turns 18, everything he's ever known explodes in an instant. Suddenly he has to come to terms with a whole new world he didn’t know existed.
Starring: Lewis GribbenRory KeenanLisa McGrillisSamuel BottomleyJohann Myers
Creator: Pete Jackson