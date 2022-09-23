Only “golden spoons” attend Jaeil High School in Seoul. Lee Seungcheon, a “dirt spoon,” happens to meet a mysterious old woman and hears how to become rich. Seungcheon swaps lives with Huang Taeyong, the heir of Doshin Group. Seungcheon lives the life of a golden spoon that he always dreamed of. However, the guilt of swapping his parents leads Seungcheon to visit the old woman again. more
Only “golden spoons” attend Jaeil High School in Seoul. Lee Seung...More
Starring: Yook SungJaeLee Jong-wonJung Chae-yeon
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Only “golden spoons” attend Jaeil High School in Seoul. Lee Seungcheon, a “dirt spoon,” happens to meet a mysterious old woman and hears how to become rich. Seungcheon swaps lives with Huang Taeyong, the heir of Doshin Group. Seungcheon lives the life of a golden spoon that he always dreamed of. However, the guilt of swapping his parents leads Seungcheon to visit the old woman again.
Starring: Yook SungJaeLee Jong-wonJung Chae-yeonYeon WooChoi Won-young
About this Show
The Golden Spoon
Only “golden spoons” attend Jaeil High School in Seoul. Lee Seungcheon, a “dirt spoon,” happens to meet a mysterious old woman and hears how to become rich. Seungcheon swaps lives with Huang Taeyong, the heir of Doshin Group. Seungcheon lives the life of a golden spoon that he always dreamed of. However, the guilt of swapping his parents leads Seungcheon to visit the old woman again.
Starring: Yook SungJaeLee Jong-wonJung Chae-yeonYeon WooChoi Won-young