A war breaks out as humans battle to rid the planet of brain eating Zombies. After the living win, scientists subdue the Zombies and release these Partially Deceased Syndrome (PDS) sufferers back into the community.more
A war breaks out as humans battle to rid the planet of brain eati...More
Starring: Luke NewberryHarriet CainsEmily Bevan
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A war breaks out as humans battle to rid the planet of brain eating Zombies. After the living win, scientists subdue the Zombies and release these Partially Deceased Syndrome (PDS) sufferers back into the community.
Starring: Luke NewberryHarriet CainsEmily BevanKenneth CranhamStephen Thompson
About this Show
In the Flesh
A war breaks out as humans battle to rid the planet of brain eating Zombies. After the living win, scientists subdue the Zombies and release these Partially Deceased Syndrome (PDS) sufferers back into the community.
Starring: Luke NewberryHarriet CainsEmily BevanKenneth CranhamStephen Thompson