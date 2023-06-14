Nisan, an unhappy, lost woman trapped in the hustle of city life, discovers a shady cult in her search for her friend who disappeared; despite all her doubts, Nisan can't turn a blind eye to the cult's promises and follows a mysterious man, Tufan.more
Nisan, an unhappy, lost woman trapped in the hustle of city life,...More
Starring: Asli EnverMehmet GünsürDefne Kayalar
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Nisan, an unhappy, lost woman trapped in the hustle of city life, discovers a shady cult in her search for her friend who disappeared; despite all her doubts, Nisan can't turn a blind eye to the cult's promises and follows a mysterious man, Tufan.
Starring: Asli EnverMehmet GünsürDefne KayalarIpek TürktanErol Babaoglu
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Nisan, an unhappy, lost woman trapped in the hustle of city life, discovers a shady cult in her search for her friend who disappeared; despite all her doubts, Nisan can't turn a blind eye to the cult's promises and follows a mysterious man, Tufan.
Starring: Asli EnverMehmet GünsürDefne KayalarIpek TürktanErol Babaoglu