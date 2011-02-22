Martha Costello is a brilliant, passionate defense barrister with a reputation for defending the poor and downtrodden. She is about to embark on the next step of her career and apply for the highly prestigious Queen's Counsel.more
Martha Costello is a brilliant, passionate defense barrister with...More
Starring: Maxine PeakeRupert Penry-JonesNeil Stuke
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Martha Costello is a brilliant, passionate defense barrister with a reputation for defending the poor and downtrodden. She is about to embark on the next step of her career and apply for the highly prestigious Queen's Counsel.
Starring: Maxine PeakeRupert Penry-JonesNeil StukeTom HughesNatalie Dormer
About this Show
Silk
Martha Costello is a brilliant, passionate defense barrister with a reputation for defending the poor and downtrodden. She is about to embark on the next step of her career and apply for the highly prestigious Queen's Counsel.
Starring: Maxine PeakeRupert Penry-JonesNeil StukeTom HughesNatalie Dormer