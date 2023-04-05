Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

The Good MothersThe Good Mothers

The story tells of bright, young prosecutor, Anna Colace, who works with the women of the ‘Ndrangheta in order to bring the notorious mafia organization down from within. The women, mothers and wives of the top bosses, were violently oppressed and marginalized by the overbearing patriarchal system of the criminal organization. Anna’s experience starts with the notorious disappearance of Lea Garofalo, who agreed to act as a witness against her husband, Carlo Cosco, to escape his control and help her daughter, Denise, to grow up away from such a toxic environment. Anna’s investigation delves further into the murky world of the ‘Ndrangheta and the powerful stories of Giuseppina Pesce and Concetta Cacciola’s - two very different women who share a dramatic background; an oppressive and suffocating existence, and the desire and drive to escape in order to give themselves and their children a better future, just as Lea tried to do.more

The story tells of bright, young prosecutor, Anna Colace, who wor...More

Starring: Gaia GiraceMicaela RamazzottiValentina Bellè

TVMAInternationalDramaCrimeLegalTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails
The Good Mothers - Trailer

About this Show

The Good Mothers

The story tells of bright, young prosecutor, Anna Colace, who works with the women of the ‘Ndrangheta in order to bring the notorious mafia organization down from within. The women, mothers and wives of the top bosses, were violently oppressed and marginalized by the overbearing patriarchal system of the criminal organization. Anna’s experience starts with the notorious disappearance of Lea Garofalo, who agreed to act as a witness against her husband, Carlo Cosco, to escape his control and help her daughter, Denise, to grow up away from such a toxic environment. Anna’s investigation delves further into the murky world of the ‘Ndrangheta and the powerful stories of Giuseppina Pesce and Concetta Cacciola’s - two very different women who share a dramatic background; an oppressive and suffocating existence, and the desire and drive to escape in order to give themselves and their children a better future, just as Lea tried to do.

Starring: Gaia GiraceMicaela RamazzottiValentina BellèBarbara ChichiarelliSimona Distefano

TVMAInternationalDramaCrimeLegalTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

You May Also Like

Saint XTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
The Invisible GirlTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Up HereTVMA • Musicals, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Tell Me LiesTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
VandaInternational, Drama • TV Series (2022)
CandyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Nine Perfect StrangersTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2021)
The Ignorant AngelsInternational, Drama • TV Series (2022)
The Actress (Eng)TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
The ClearingThriller, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Tiny Beautiful ThingsTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2023)
Witness Number 3Black Stories, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
The PatientTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Call JaneR • Drama • Movie (2022)
Vanishing ActDrama, Mystery • TV Series (2022)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.