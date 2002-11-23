Andrew Davies' adaptation of George Eliot's last, most ambitious novel, charts a love story set in Victorian high society. Torn between two women, Daniel embarks on a quest to discover his true identity. Fate however, leads to a surprising twist.more
Andrew Davies' adaptation of George Eliot's last, most ambitious ...More
Starring: Hugh DancyRomola GaraiHugh Bonneville
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Andrew Davies' adaptation of George Eliot's last, most ambitious novel, charts a love story set in Victorian high society. Torn between two women, Daniel embarks on a quest to discover his true identity. Fate however, leads to a surprising twist.
Starring: Hugh DancyRomola GaraiHugh BonnevilleJodhi MayEdward Fox
About this Show
Daniel Deronda
Andrew Davies' adaptation of George Eliot's last, most ambitious novel, charts a love story set in Victorian high society. Torn between two women, Daniel embarks on a quest to discover his true identity. Fate however, leads to a surprising twist.
Starring: Hugh DancyRomola GaraiHugh BonnevilleJodhi MayEdward Fox