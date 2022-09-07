In the new normal era, where real-like fakes and fake-like realities blend, a new virtual space emerges in The Zone. In Season 3 of "The Zone: Survival Mission," exceptional new agents of mankind come aboard. Additionally, Z Coins can become personal prizes worth up to 200 million won, creating a battlefield where cooperation and competition clash. The new season promises thrilling twists and turns until the very end.more
In the new normal era, where real-like fakes and fake-like realit...More
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In the new normal era, where real-like fakes and fake-like realities blend, a new virtual space emerges in The Zone. In Season 3 of "The Zone: Survival Mission," exceptional new agents of mankind come aboard. Additionally, Z Coins can become personal prizes worth up to 200 million won, creating a battlefield where cooperation and competition clash. The new season promises thrilling twists and turns until the very end.
About this Show
The Zone: Survival Mission
In the new normal era, where real-like fakes and fake-like realities blend, a new virtual space emerges in The Zone. In Season 3 of "The Zone: Survival Mission," exceptional new agents of mankind come aboard. Additionally, Z Coins can become personal prizes worth up to 200 million won, creating a battlefield where cooperation and competition clash. The new season promises thrilling twists and turns until the very end.