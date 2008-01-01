Marianne Dashwood falls in love with the charming but unsuitable John Willoughby, ignoring her sister Elinor's warnings. Will the sisters learn that sense must mix with sensibility if they are to find happiness?more
Marianne Dashwood falls in love with the charming but unsuitable ...More
Starring: Hattie MorahanCharity WakefieldDavid Morrissey
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Marianne Dashwood falls in love with the charming but unsuitable John Willoughby, ignoring her sister Elinor's warnings. Will the sisters learn that sense must mix with sensibility if they are to find happiness?
Starring: Hattie MorahanCharity WakefieldDavid MorrisseyDominic CooperJanet McTeer
About this Show
Sense and Sensibility (2008)
Marianne Dashwood falls in love with the charming but unsuitable John Willoughby, ignoring her sister Elinor's warnings. Will the sisters learn that sense must mix with sensibility if they are to find happiness?
Starring: Hattie MorahanCharity WakefieldDavid MorrisseyDominic CooperJanet McTeer