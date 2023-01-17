On November 6, 2005, an unconventionally big-sized boy group SUPER JUNIOR 05 made their debut in the music scene. Making their mark in Asia, they rise into the world-class artist SUPER JUNIOR. "THE LAST MAN STANDING" is a behind-the-scenes exploration of SUPER JUNIOR and its members, offering fresher insight into the K-pop industry.more
On November 6, 2005, an unconventionally big-sized boy group SUPE...More
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On November 6, 2005, an unconventionally big-sized boy group SUPER JUNIOR 05 made their debut in the music scene. Making their mark in Asia, they rise into the world-class artist SUPER JUNIOR. "THE LAST MAN STANDING" is a behind-the-scenes exploration of SUPER JUNIOR and its members, offering fresher insight into the K-pop industry.
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Super Junior: The Last Man Standing
On November 6, 2005, an unconventionally big-sized boy group SUPER JUNIOR 05 made their debut in the music scene. Making their mark in Asia, they rise into the world-class artist SUPER JUNIOR. "THE LAST MAN STANDING" is a behind-the-scenes exploration of SUPER JUNIOR and its members, offering fresher insight into the K-pop industry.