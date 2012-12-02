A year after their little boy goes missing, Gabe and Eve and their two daughters move to Crickley Hall to try and escape the past. Strange things start to happen and Eve hears the voice of her missing son as time shifts between present day and 1943.more
A year after their little boy goes missing, Gabe and Eve and thei...More
Starring: Suranne JonesTom EllisDouglas Henshall
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A year after their little boy goes missing, Gabe and Eve and their two daughters move to Crickley Hall to try and escape the past. Strange things start to happen and Eve hears the voice of her missing son as time shifts between present day and 1943.
Starring: Suranne JonesTom EllisDouglas HenshallDonald SumpterDavid Warner
About this Show
The Secret of Crickley Hall
A year after their little boy goes missing, Gabe and Eve and their two daughters move to Crickley Hall to try and escape the past. Strange things start to happen and Eve hears the voice of her missing son as time shifts between present day and 1943.
Starring: Suranne JonesTom EllisDouglas HenshallDonald SumpterDavid Warner