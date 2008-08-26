Packed to the Rafters is an Australian family-oriented television series.It centres around Dave and Julie Rafter and their three children Rachel, Ben and Nathanmore
Packed to the Rafters is an Australian family-oriented television...More
Starring: Rebecca GibneyErik ThomsonJessica Marais
Creator: Bevan Lee
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Packed to the Rafters is an Australian family-oriented television series.It centres around Dave and Julie Rafter and their three children Rachel, Ben and Nathan
Starring: Rebecca GibneyErik ThomsonJessica MaraisAngus McLarenHugh Sheridan
Creator: Bevan Lee
About this Show
Packed to the Rafters
Packed to the Rafters is an Australian family-oriented television series.It centres around Dave and Julie Rafter and their three children Rachel, Ben and Nathan
Starring: Rebecca GibneyErik ThomsonJessica MaraisAngus McLarenHugh Sheridan
Creator: Bevan Lee