Modern Whitechapel is experiencing déjà vu with a series of murders that exactly copy those of perpetrated by Jack the Ripper. Can Detective Chandler, a rookie when it comes to murder cases, bring safety back to the streets of Whitechapel?more
Modern Whitechapel is experiencing déjà vu with a series of murde...More
Starring: Rupert Penry-JonesPhil DavisSteve Pemberton
Creators: Ben CourtCaroline Ip
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Modern Whitechapel is experiencing déjà vu with a series of murders that exactly copy those of perpetrated by Jack the Ripper. Can Detective Chandler, a rookie when it comes to murder cases, bring safety back to the streets of Whitechapel?
Starring: Rupert Penry-JonesPhil DavisSteve PembertonSam StockmanHannah Walters
Creators: Ben CourtCaroline Ip
About this Show
Whitechapel
Modern Whitechapel is experiencing déjà vu with a series of murders that exactly copy those of perpetrated by Jack the Ripper. Can Detective Chandler, a rookie when it comes to murder cases, bring safety back to the streets of Whitechapel?
Starring: Rupert Penry-JonesPhil DavisSteve PembertonSam StockmanHannah Walters
Creators: Ben CourtCaroline Ip