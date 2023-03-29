Original • 2 seasons available (16 episodes)

O Rei Da TVO Rei Da TV

1989. With a clean bill of health, Silvio Santos is riding the wave of success SBT has built as a TV channel. Silvio is running for president of Brazil, and while polls show high favorability for him among the people, his opponents seek to remove him from the race, leading him to fight back where he feels most at ease: in front of the camera. By the early 90s, Silvio is determined to overthrow Globo as the most watched TV channel, but his efforts come at a high cost and he is forced to put Gugu on Sunday afternoons — the coveted time slot he dominated for 20 years. As years pass during the ratings battle between Globo and SBT, the programming becomes more scandalous, with SBT inching closer to the top. A media frenzy grips the country with the kidnapping of Silvio’s daughter Patricia, a situation that leads to Silvio himself being threatened at gunpoint. Years later, a scandal at the PanAmericano bank threatens to upend Silvio’s empire.more

1989. With a clean bill of health, Silvio Santos is riding the wa...More

InternationalTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Season 1 Trailer

About this Show

O Rei Da TV

1989. With a clean bill of health, Silvio Santos is riding the wave of success SBT has built as a TV channel. Silvio is running for president of Brazil, and while polls show high favorability for him among the people, his opponents seek to remove him from the race, leading him to fight back where he feels most at ease: in front of the camera. By the early 90s, Silvio is determined to overthrow Globo as the most watched TV channel, but his efforts come at a high cost and he is forced to put Gugu on Sunday afternoons — the coveted time slot he dominated for 20 years. As years pass during the ratings battle between Globo and SBT, the programming becomes more scandalous, with SBT inching closer to the top. A media frenzy grips the country with the kidnapping of Silvio’s daughter Patricia, a situation that leads to Silvio himself being threatened at gunpoint. Years later, a scandal at the PanAmericano bank threatens to upend Silvio’s empire.

InternationalTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

The Files of Young KindaichiMystery, International • TV Series (2023)
My Family (Eng)Drama, International • TV Series (2023)
GridDrama, International • TV Series (2022)
New Year's Eve (Eng)TVMA • International, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Virgin: The SeriesDrama, International • TV Series (2023)
Revenge of Others (Eng)Korean, International • TV Series (2022)
Big MouthInternational, Korean • TV Series (2022)
Call It LoveDrama, International • TV Series (2023)
Tomorrow, I'll be Someone's GirlfriendInternational • TV Series (2022)
HarlotsTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Outrun by Running ManVariety, Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
New Year's EveR • Comedy, International • Movie (2022)
The Zone: Survival MissionReality, International • TV Series (2022)
Summer Time RenderingDrama, International • TV Series (2023)
Summer Time Rendering (Eng Dub)Drama, International • TV Series (2023)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.