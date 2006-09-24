The classic saga is brought vibrantly to life in this lavish and passionate adaptation of Charlotte Bronte's novel. After a wretched childhood as an orphan, Jane Eyre falls in love with the brooding Mr. Rochester and discovers the dark secrets of his past.more
The classic saga is brought vibrantly to life in this lavish and ...More
Starring: Ruth WilsonToby StephensFrancesca Annis
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
The classic saga is brought vibrantly to life in this lavish and passionate adaptation of Charlotte Bronte's novel. After a wretched childhood as an orphan, Jane Eyre falls in love with the brooding Mr. Rochester and discovers the dark secrets of his past.
Starring: Ruth WilsonToby StephensFrancesca AnnisChristina ColeLorraine Ashbourne
About this Show
Jane Eyre (2006)
The classic saga is brought vibrantly to life in this lavish and passionate adaptation of Charlotte Bronte's novel. After a wretched childhood as an orphan, Jane Eyre falls in love with the brooding Mr. Rochester and discovers the dark secrets of his past.
Starring: Ruth WilsonToby StephensFrancesca AnnisChristina ColeLorraine Ashbourne