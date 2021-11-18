About this Show
Rebecca
Six years after quitting her job and abandoning the hunt for a serial killer, Rebecca is back on the police force. And as she investigates a spate of violent murders that all carry the same signature, she becomes convinced the killer has resurfaced. Obsessed by the case, betrayed by her husband, and hampered by a series of crippling blackouts, Rebecca throws herself into work to avoid falling apart. But her attempts to track down the murderer only bring her demons to the surface. A fast-paced thriller set in Paris, Rebecca is based on the global hit series Marcella. Anne Marivin (Call My Agent!) takes the lead alongside Benjamin Biolay (Captaine Marleau). A TF1 Original, Rebecca is directed by Didier Le PÃªcheur (Innocents) and co-written by Le PÃªcheur and Delphine Labouret (Innocents).