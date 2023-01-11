Original • 1 season available (10 episodes)

The Files of Young KindaichiThe Files of Young Kindaichi

Incantations, curses, oddities... Uncover the "humans" who crawl forth from the shadows. The Files of Young Kindaichi has been a mega-hit since its first broadcast in 1995. It is the gold standard for mystery-solving dramas, with the series accumulating fans across generations. The original Files of Young Kindaichi celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of its serial debut, and has gained overwhelming popularity beyond Japan, with over 100 million copies sold in twelve countries. In a new, reimagined series of selected episodes, this edition of Young Kindaichi is a collection that gives the old and new stories a contemporary perspective. Get ready for Japanese authentic horror mysteries.more

Incantations, curses, oddities... Uncover the "humans" who crawl ...More

Starring: Shunsuke MichiedaMoka KamishiraishiTaisho Iwasaki

InternationalMysteryTV Series2023
  • hd

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EpisodesWatch in EnglishDetails
The Files of Young Kindaichi (Eng Dub)International, Drama • TV Series (2023)

About this Show

The Files of Young Kindaichi

Incantations, curses, oddities... Uncover the "humans" who crawl forth from the shadows. The Files of Young Kindaichi has been a mega-hit since its first broadcast in 1995. It is the gold standard for mystery-solving dramas, with the series accumulating fans across generations. The original Files of Young Kindaichi celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of its serial debut, and has gained overwhelming popularity beyond Japan, with over 100 million copies sold in twelve countries. In a new, reimagined series of selected episodes, this edition of Young Kindaichi is a collection that gives the old and new stories a contemporary perspective. Get ready for Japanese authentic horror mysteries.

Starring: Shunsuke MichiedaMoka KamishiraishiTaisho IwasakiIkki Sawamura

InternationalMysteryTV Series2023
  • hd

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