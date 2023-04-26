Based on the true story of Sam Meffire’s rise and fall in East Germany, this miniseries follows Sam’s desperate search for a place he can call home, as he fights for recognition and justice. Sam goes from being the first Black cop in the GDR to media celebrity, and finally a criminal in the wild years following German reunification.more
Based on the true story of Sam Meffire’s rise and fall in East Ge...More
Starring: Malick BauerMax SchimmelpfennigCarina Wiese
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Based on the true story of Sam Meffire’s rise and fall in East Germany, this miniseries follows Sam’s desperate search for a place he can call home, as he fights for recognition and justice. Sam goes from being the first Black cop in the GDR to media celebrity, and finally a criminal in the wild years following German reunification.
Starring: Malick BauerMax SchimmelpfennigCarina WieseSvenja JungLuise von Finckh
About this Show
Sam: A Saxon
Based on the true story of Sam Meffire’s rise and fall in East Germany, this miniseries follows Sam’s desperate search for a place he can call home, as he fights for recognition and justice. Sam goes from being the first Black cop in the GDR to media celebrity, and finally a criminal in the wild years following German reunification.
Starring: Malick BauerMax SchimmelpfennigCarina WieseSvenja JungLuise von Finckh