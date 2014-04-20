Follow David Copperfield from birth to manhood as he meets an extraordinary range of sinister and benevolent characters. From Pegotty, the devoted servant, to the sadistic Mr Murdstone, unctuous Uriah Heap and eternal optimist Mr Micawber.more
Follow David Copperfield from birth to manhood as he meets an ext...More
Starring: Daniel RadcliffeCiaran McMenaminEmilia Fox
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Follow David Copperfield from birth to manhood as he meets an extraordinary range of sinister and benevolent characters. From Pegotty, the devoted servant, to the sadistic Mr Murdstone, unctuous Uriah Heap and eternal optimist Mr Micawber.
Starring: Daniel RadcliffeCiaran McMenaminEmilia FoxPauline QuirkeMichael Elphick
About this Show
David Copperfield
Follow David Copperfield from birth to manhood as he meets an extraordinary range of sinister and benevolent characters. From Pegotty, the devoted servant, to the sadistic Mr Murdstone, unctuous Uriah Heap and eternal optimist Mr Micawber.
Starring: Daniel RadcliffeCiaran McMenaminEmilia FoxPauline QuirkeMichael Elphick