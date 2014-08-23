Based on Michael Marshall Smith's novel and written by Glen Morgan, Intruders is a paranormal thriller starring Mira Sorvino, John Simm, and James Frain about a secret society devoted to chasing immortality by seeking refuge in the bodies of others.more
Based on Michael Marshall Smith's novel and written by Glen Morga...More
Starring: John SimmJames FrainMillie Brown
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Based on Michael Marshall Smith's novel and written by Glen Morgan, Intruders is a paranormal thriller starring Mira Sorvino, John Simm, and James Frain about a secret society devoted to chasing immortality by seeking refuge in the bodies of others.
Starring: John SimmJames FrainMillie BrownTory KittlesMira Sorvino
About this Show
Intruders
Based on Michael Marshall Smith's novel and written by Glen Morgan, Intruders is a paranormal thriller starring Mira Sorvino, John Simm, and James Frain about a secret society devoted to chasing immortality by seeking refuge in the bodies of others.
Starring: John SimmJames FrainMillie BrownTory KittlesMira Sorvino