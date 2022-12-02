“Our Only Chance” tells the story of Candela, a young woman who works at a logistics company and is pursuing her dream of becoming a singer. Her life changes when Fede Ariza, an important record company executive, hears her sing in a bar. That same night, Candela meets up with Diego, an old classmate from high school who is fighting to become a professional boxer. In their story, they will overcome obstacles and disappointment, and experience hope, love, and friendship.more
“Our Only Chance” tells the story of Candela, a young woman who w...More
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“Our Only Chance” tells the story of Candela, a young woman who works at a logistics company and is pursuing her dream of becoming a singer. Her life changes when Fede Ariza, an important record company executive, hears her sing in a bar. That same night, Candela meets up with Diego, an old classmate from high school who is fighting to become a professional boxer. In their story, they will overcome obstacles and disappointment, and experience hope, love, and friendship.
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“Our Only Chance” tells the story of Candela, a young woman who works at a logistics company and is pursuing her dream of becoming a singer. Her life changes when Fede Ariza, an important record company executive, hears her sing in a bar. That same night, Candela meets up with Diego, an old classmate from high school who is fighting to become a professional boxer. In their story, they will overcome obstacles and disappointment, and experience hope, love, and friendship.