Yes. Existing subscribers to any Hulu plan who are billed by Hulu* can sign up for the Disney Bundle through Hulu by visiting the Manage Account page.*At this time, you are not eligible to sign up for the Disney Bundle through Hulu if you are billed for your Hulu subscription through a third party (e.g. Sprint, Spotify, Apple iTunes, Roku) or if you subscribe pursuant to a promotional offer. You may be eligible to sign up for the Disney Bundle through Disney+.