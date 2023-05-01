As her marriage to Marcos comes to an end, 37-year-old Malena Carregal confronts a vastly different reality — jobless and facing an uncertain future after 15 years of building up the events agency which is now in Marcos’ hands. But in this moment of crisis, Malena meets Cali, an intriguing and ambitious woman who breathes new energy into Malena’s life.more
As her marriage to Marcos comes to an end, 37-year-old Malena Car...More
Starring: Celeste CidLeticia SicilianiGonzalo Valenzuela
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As her marriage to Marcos comes to an end, 37-year-old Malena Carregal confronts a vastly different reality — jobless and facing an uncertain future after 15 years of building up the events agency which is now in Marcos’ hands. But in this moment of crisis, Malena meets Cali, an intriguing and ambitious woman who breathes new energy into Malena’s life.
Starring: Celeste CidLeticia SicilianiGonzalo ValenzuelaMarcos MontesCamila Peralta
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As her marriage to Marcos comes to an end, 37-year-old Malena Carregal confronts a vastly different reality — jobless and facing an uncertain future after 15 years of building up the events agency which is now in Marcos’ hands. But in this moment of crisis, Malena meets Cali, an intriguing and ambitious woman who breathes new energy into Malena’s life.
Starring: Celeste CidLeticia SicilianiGonzalo ValenzuelaMarcos MontesCamila Peralta