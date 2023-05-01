Original • 2 seasons available (13 episodes)

PlannersPlanners

As her marriage to Marcos comes to an end, 37-year-old Malena Carregal confronts a vastly different reality — jobless and facing an uncertain future after 15 years of building up the events agency which is now in Marcos’ hands. But in this moment of crisis, Malena meets Cali, an intriguing and ambitious woman who breathes new energy into Malena’s life.more

As her marriage to Marcos comes to an end, 37-year-old Malena Car...More

Starring: Celeste CidLeticia SicilianiGonzalo Valenzuela

TVMAInternationalLatinoDramaSpanishTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesWatch in EnglishExtrasDetails
Planners (Eng)International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Planners - Trailer
Planners - Trailer

About this Show

Planners

As her marriage to Marcos comes to an end, 37-year-old Malena Carregal confronts a vastly different reality — jobless and facing an uncertain future after 15 years of building up the events agency which is now in Marcos’ hands. But in this moment of crisis, Malena meets Cali, an intriguing and ambitious woman who breathes new energy into Malena’s life.

Starring: Celeste CidLeticia SicilianiGonzalo ValenzuelaMarcos MontesCamila Peralta

TVMAInternationalLatinoDramaSpanishTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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