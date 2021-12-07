ALL YOUR FAVORITE TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
 

Black Stories

Featured
Abbott ElementaryAbbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do -- even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
Grown-ishGrown-ish
After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, makes moves to step out of his sister’s shadow and become a big man on campus.
TV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
PowerPower
Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit drama Power, centered on a drug kingpin struggling to go from illegal to legitimate in the NYC nightlife.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Wu-Tang: An American SagaWu-Tang: An American Saga
EMMY® NOMINATED Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-EatThe Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat
Lifelong best friends Odette, Clarice, and Barbara Jean ― “The Supremes” ― share an unbreakable bond from decades of weathering life’s storms. Now, through new shades of heartbreak, the trio are put to test as they face their most challenging times yet.
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirThe Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Will Smith more or less plays himself in this good-natured NBC sitcom. As the show's popular theme song explains, fictional Will's mom sends him away from his rough Philadelphia neighborhood to live with wealthy Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivian in Bel-Air. Will often has fun at the expense of stuck-up cousins Carlton and Hilary.
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
The Bernie Mac ShowThe Bernie Mac Show
In an unsentimental sitcom based on his life, comedian Bernie Mac plays a stand-Up comic who, with his workaholic wife Wanda, takes in his sister's three kids while she's in rehab.
TVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
The BearThe Bear
FX’s critically acclaimed series The Bear is about food, family and the insanity of the grind. It’s a losing battle every day in the restaurant business, and as Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, they do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence propels them to new levels and stresses the bonds that hold the restaurant together.
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
That's So RavenThat's So Raven
Raven Baxter is a typical teenager who just happens to be psychic. The only problem is that Raven's sneak peeks into the future can make her (and her best friends Eddie and Chelsea) jump to the wrong conclusions. Somehow, they manage to create more comedic problems than they solve!
TVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
SnowfallSnowfall
A young street entrepreneur, a Mexican wrestler, a CIA operative, a drug-running couple and other characters are set on a violent collision course during the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Reasonable DoubtReasonable Doubt
You'll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law…until you're the one in trouble. Then you'll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. This program contains mature themes. Viewer discretion is advised. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
TVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2022)
ParadiseParadise
A security service team gets assigned to safeguard a former president.
TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
My Wife and KidsMy Wife and Kids
Michael Kyle is a modern-day patriarch who rules his household with a unique parenting style. He teaches his children life lessons with his own brand of humorous wisdom. Janet, Michael's wife, maintains a fine balance between taking care of their home, building her career and trading punchlines with her husband. Their three children are high-school student Michael Jr. who is a regular recipient of his father's witty, disciplinary ways; their moody, adolescent daughter, Claire whose favorite hobby is asking Dad for money, and six-year-old Kady, who rarely lets Daddy have the last word.
TVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
Living SingleLiving Single
Four upwardly mobile and very different African American women share adventures, advice and an exclusive brownstone in New York City as they explore life and Living Single. Khadijah James has it all: a great job running her own trendy magazine and part ownership of a fancy brownstone. Sharing the ownership of their home is her endearingly naïve cousin Synclaire, who's also Khadijah's assistant at the magazine. Cramping their lifestyle is their third roommate, the sarcastic fortune-hunter Regine. And even though she doesn't live in the brownstone, Khadijah's best friend Maxine, a tough divorce attorney always searching for Mr. Right, spends more time there than she does in her own home.
TV14 • Black Stories, Classics • TV Series (1993)
Hoops, Hopes & DreamsHoops, Hopes & Dreams
The untold story of how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama both took to the basketball court to attract the attention of young voters and energize the movements they led.
PG • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Black-ishBlack-ish
“black-ish” takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family with comedic stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family.
TVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
Family MattersFamily Matters
What matters most? Family, of course! Over its nine hit seasons, Family Matters brings us a hilarious slice of middle-class Americana -- along with one of TV's wackiest characters, nerdy genius Steve Urkel. The extended Winslow family redefines the word "togetherness" as their home splits at the seams with chaos, confusion and laughter.
TVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
Everybody Hates ChrisEverybody Hates Chris
Inspired by his childhood experiences, comedian Chris Rock narrates the hilarious, touching story of a teenager growing up as the eldest of three children in Brooklyn, New York during the early 1980's.
TVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
EmpireEmpire
From Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels (“Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Precious”) and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Game Change,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”), comes EMPIRE, a sexy and powerful new drama about the head of a music empire whose three sons and wife all battle for his throne. Set to an original soundtrack written and produced by hip-hop hitmaker Timbaland, the family drama stars Academy Award nominee Terrence Howard (“Crash,” “Hustle & Flow”) and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson (“Person of Interest,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”).
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Black Twitter: A People's HistoryBlack Twitter: A People's History
Based on Jason Parham’s WIRED article “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” this three-part docuseries charts the rise, the movements, the voices and the memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Black CakeBlack Cake
Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her children a flash drive that holds untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America; the stories shock her children and challenge everything they know about their family's origin.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
AtlantaAtlanta
Young rapper Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles and his manager cousin, Earn Marks, try to build their music careers in Atlanta with the support of their best friends, Darius and Van.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
The 1619 ProjectThe 1619 Project
Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. The series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Drama
The Drop: A Snowfall SagaTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with SomebodyPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2022)
Black PantherPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
The Hate U GivePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2018)
Remember the TitansPG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2000)
Washington BlackTV14 • Drama, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2025)
Exhibiting ForgivenessR • Drama • Movie (2024)
She Taught LoveTVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Power Book II: GhostTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
P-ValleyTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
A Journal for JordanPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Freedom HairTVPG • Drama • Movie (2024)
The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-EatPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
QueenieDrama • TV Series (2024)
StarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
BruiserTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2023)
Black CakeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
SnowfallTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Other Black GirlTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Chewing GumTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2015)
I May Destroy YouTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Reasonable DoubtTVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2022)
MikeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2022)
KindredTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Brian BanksPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2019)
Queen SugarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
PowerTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Creed IIPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2018)
The ChiTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Kiss The GirlsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1997)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
BallersTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2015)
ConfirmationTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2016)
UndisputedR • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2002)
Survivor's RemorseTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
The Best ManR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1999)
TysonTVMA • Boxing, Sports • Movie (1995)
ShaftR • Adventure, Black Stories • Movie (2000)
Big George ForemanPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2023)
Women of the MovementTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
For LifeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Movies for You
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never ToldTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
The Hate U GivePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2018)
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
IdlewildR • Black Stories, Adventure • Movie (2006)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
Creed IIPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2018)
Girls TripR • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Harlem NightsR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1989)
Good BurgerTVPG • Family, Black Stories • Movie (1997)
Hidden FiguresPG • Space, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
ATLPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
All About The BenjaminsR • Black Stories, Crime • Movie (2002)
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
The Best ManR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1999)
Body CamR • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Mr. 3000PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2004)
Black Leads
ScrubsTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2026)
The Drop: A Snowfall SagaTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
The Equalizer 3R • Drama, Action • Movie (2023)
40 AcresR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The BeautyTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2026)
Grey's AnatomyTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
High PotentialTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
9-1-1TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
CulpritsTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
The BearTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Omni LoopNot Rated • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
ParadiseTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
GrotesquerieTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
InsecureTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Creed IIPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2018)
The CreatorPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2023)
P-ValleyTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Call Me KatTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
Freedom HairTVPG • Drama • Movie (2024)
A Journal for JordanPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
All RiseTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Bad HairTVMA • Black Stories, Horror • Movie (2020)
The Great NorthTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
9-1-1: Lone StarTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
The ResidentTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Alert: Missing Persons UnitTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
This Is UsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
DopesickTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2021)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
RosewoodTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
The BoondocksTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
UndisputedR • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2002)
Survivor's RemorseTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
The ChiTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
ShaftR • Adventure, Black Stories • Movie (2000)
Loving JezebelR • Black Stories, Romance • Movie (2000)
Kiss The GirlsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1997)
Black Snake MoanR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
BoomerangTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1992)
The Best ManR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1999)
Bob Hearts AbisholaTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Something the Lord MadeTVPG • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2004)
Girls TripR • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2017)
John QPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2002)
Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the StoreTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2014)
ConfirmationTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2016)
BallersTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2015)
You Got ServedPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2004)
Mr. 3000PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2004)
Jagged MindTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
How to Get Away With MurderTV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
ScandalTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2012)
For the PeopleTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
9-1-1: NashvilleTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2025)
A Thousand BlowsTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
New York UndercoverTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1994)
The Man In My BasementR • Thriller, Black Stories • Movie (2025)
StayTVMA • Romance, Horror • Movie (2025)
TV for You
SnowfallTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Reasonable DoubtTVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2022)
Godfather of HarlemTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
The ChiTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Love & Marriage: HuntsvilleTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2019)
This Is UsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
InsecureTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Living SingleTV14 • Black Stories, Classics • TV Series (1993)
AtlantaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
PowerTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Wu-Tang: An American SagaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Power Book III: Raising KananTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
My Wife and KidsTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
The Cleveland ShowTV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2009)
Family MattersTVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
Everybody Hates ChrisTVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
BMFTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
P-ValleyTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Power Book II: GhostTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Comedy
Black OpsInternational, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
How To Die AloneTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely FlowersTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
The Wonder YearsTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
The Steve Harvey ShowTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1996)
The BlackeningR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2023)
My Wife and KidsTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
AtlantaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
UnprisonedTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Three WaysTVMA • Black Stories, Romantic Comedy • Movie (2023)
The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-EatPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
The Cleveland ShowTV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2009)
MaxxxTVMA • International, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
ClawsTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Family MattersTVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Living SingleTV14 • Black Stories, Classics • TV Series (1993)
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
Everybody Hates ChrisTVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
That's So RavenTVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
Call Me KatTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
Desus & MeroTVMA • Talk & Interview, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Black DynamiteTVMA • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2012)
InsecureTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
2 Dope QueensTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Sinbad: Where U Been?Not Rated • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2010)
The BoondocksTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
Loving JezebelR • Black Stories, Romance • Movie (2000)
All About The BenjaminsR • Black Stories, Crime • Movie (2002)
BoomerangTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1992)
Random Acts of FlynessTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the StoreTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Jerrod Carmichael: 8TVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Girls TripR • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2017)
D.L. Hughley: UnapologeticTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • Movie (2007)
D.L. Hughley: Going HomeTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (1999)
Chris Rock: Never ScaredTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Chris Rock: Kill the MessengerTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You HigherTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2006)
The Bernie Mac ShowTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
High FidelityTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2020)
WokeTVMA • Black Stories, Animation • TV Series (2020)
JohnsonTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Reality TV
Pole to Pole with Will SmithTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Wayne Brady: The Family RemixTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Royal Rules of OhioTV14 • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
PlaygroundTVMA • Reality, Dance • TV Series (2024)
Black Twitter: A People's HistoryTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Searching for Soul FoodTVMA • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
50/50 FlipTVPG • Black Stories, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Drive with Swizz BeatzTVMA • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Peckham’s FinestBlack Stories, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Flavor of LoveTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2006)
Grails: When Sneakers Change the GameNot Rated • Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Beat ShazamTVPG • Family, Music • TV Series (2017)
Love & Marriage: HuntsvilleTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2019)
The Shop (SPN)TVMA • Talk & Interview, Sports • TV Series (2018)
Celebrating Black Music
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with SomebodyPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2022)
SLY LIVES!TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2025)
The Drop: A Snowfall SagaTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
The Honorable ShyneTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2024)
Hip-Hop and the White HouseTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
CypherTVMA • Thriller, Music • Movie (2023)
Trap JazzTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2023)
AnthemTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Dear MamaTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
RapCaviar PresentsTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
Look at Me: XXXTentacionTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2022)
TremeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2010)
SparklePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2012)
Sad DayBlack Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
StarkeishaTVPG • Adventure, Black Stories • Movie (2022)
Whitney HoustonTV14 • Documentaries, News • Episode (2021)
Summer of SoulPG-13 • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2021)
TinaTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
The United States vs. Billie HolidayR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
EmpireTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
StarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Hip Hop UncoveredTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2021)
BessieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2015)
Wu-Tang: An American SagaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Sherman's ShowcaseTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
IdlewildR • Black Stories, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and MenTVMA • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Black and LGBTQ+
Little Fires EverywhereTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
PoseTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Queen SugarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
EmpireTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
CulpritsTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Jagged MindTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
Black CakeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
The Bold TypeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
True BloodTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
EuphoriaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
The L WordTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2004)
The WireTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2002)
BessieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2015)
We're HereTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
ClawsTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Designing WomenTVPG • Classics, Sitcom • TV Series (1986)
PrideTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Six Feet UnderTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2001)
The Undefeated: Finding FreeTVG • Sports • Episode (2022)
For the Family
Black PantherPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Remember the TitansPG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2000)
Our Beautiful Black Hair presented by pocket.watchTVG • Kids • Movie (2024)
My Wife and KidsTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
The Wonder YearsTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
The Steve Harvey ShowTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1996)
Kizazi Moto: Generation FireTVPG • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2023)
Fright KreweTVPG • Adventure, Teen • TV Series (2023)
Kulipari: Dream WalkerTVY7 • Adventure, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
Kulipari: An Army of FrogsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Family MattersTVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
The Bernie Mac ShowTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
Everybody Hates ChrisTVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
Mixed-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
BreakawayTVG • Sports, Documentaries • Episode (2021)
Survivor's RemorseTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
That's So RavenTVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
Stand-Up
Sinbad: Make Me Wanna HollaTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2014)
Sinbad: Where U Been?Not Rated • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Lance Woods: UndeniableTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2021)
LOL Live with Matt RichardsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
LOL Live with Chaunté WayansTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2026)
LOL Live with Bresha WebbTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2026)
Jermaine Fowler: Give 'Em Hell, KidTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Jackie Fabulous: You Can LeaveTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Chris Spencer: GOAT AdjacentTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is WildR • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Jay Jurden: Yes Ma'amNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely FlowersTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
LOL Live with Lea'h SampsonTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Documentaries
Living ProofBlack Stories, News • TV Series (2025)
Hoops, Hopes & DreamsPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School StoryPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
The Quincy Avery EffectTV14 • Sports, Black Stories • Movie (2025)
Ernest Cole: Lost and FoundNot Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Making of an ActivistTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Patrice: The MovieNot Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
In The Arena: Serena WilliamsSports, Biography • TV Series (2024)
Memes & NightmaresTVMA • Documentaries, Satire • Movie (2025)
Our Beautiful Black Hair presented by pocket.watchTVG • Kids • Movie (2024)
SLY LIVES!TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2025)
The Honorable ShyneTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2024)
Black Twitter: A People's HistoryTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Hip-Hop and the White HouseTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never ToldTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Our AmericaBlack Stories, News • TV Series (2021)
UnexpectedBlack Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Trap JazzTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2023)
AnthemTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Dear MamaTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
Algiers, AmericaTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2023)
RapCaviar PresentsTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
The 1619 ProjectTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Grails: When Sneakers Change the GameNot Rated • Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
The Hair TalesTVPG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
AftershockTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated -- The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to JusticeBlack Stories, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2024)
Summer of SoulPG-13 • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2021)
Crime + PunishmentTVMA • Black Stories, Latino • Movie (2018)
Peckham’s FinestBlack Stories, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Black Travel Across AmericaTVPG • Travel, Black Stories • TV Series (2023)
After JackieTV14 • Baseball, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Black Patriots: Buffalo SoldiersTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
WhitneyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Being SerenaTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
TysonTVMA • Boxing, Sports • Movie (1995)
4 Little GirlsTV14 • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (1997)
Burn Mother...ker, Burn!TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
The ApolloTVMA • Documentaries, History • Movie (2019)
Lock-Up: The Prisoners of Rikers Island: America UndercoverTVMA • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • Movie (1994)
Warriors of Liberty CityTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
If God Is Willing and Da Creek Don't RiseTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2010)
Magic & Bird: A Courtship of RivalsSports, Black Stories • Movie (2010)
Rock and a Hard PlaceTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Popular
Hidden FiguresPG • Space, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
Girls TripR • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2017)
SnowfallTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
Power Book III: Raising KananTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Power Book II: GhostTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Reasonable DoubtTVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2022)
ATLPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
BMFTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
The ChiTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
P-ValleyTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Harlem NightsR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1989)
Love & Marriage: HuntsvilleTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2019)
The Best ManR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1999)
Everybody Hates ChrisTVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
The Cleveland ShowTV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2009)
The Hate U GivePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2018)
PowerTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Wu-Tang: An American SagaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Living SingleTV14 • Black Stories, Classics • TV Series (1993)
AtlantaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Godfather of HarlemTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
This Is UsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
InsecureTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Family MattersTVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
My Wife and KidsTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
All About The BenjaminsR • Black Stories, Crime • Movie (2002)
Mr. 3000PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2004)
EmpireTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
ScandalTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2012)
The Bernie Mac ShowTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
That's So RavenTVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
JohnsonTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Creed IIPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2018)
Little Fires EverywhereTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
StarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never ToldTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Queen SugarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Survivor's RemorseTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
IdlewildR • Black Stories, Adventure • Movie (2006)
ClawsTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
Lincoln HeightsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2007)
Body CamR • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2020)
The BoondocksTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2005)
For LifeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Belle CollectiveTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Good BurgerTVPG • Family, Black Stories • Movie (1997)
Tyler Perry's SistasTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Vacation FriendsR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
Black DynamiteTVMA • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2012)
Tyler Perry's The OvalTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Soul MenR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2008)
Dear MamaTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
MikeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Changing LanesR • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2002)
RosewoodTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Ready to LoveTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2018)
BallersTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2015)
The Man In My BasementR • Thriller, Black Stories • Movie (2025)
ShaftR • Adventure, Black Stories • Movie (2000)
The United States vs. Billie HolidayR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
Whitney: Can I Be MeTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2017)
Black CakeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
UnprisonedTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
A-Z
10 Million NamesBlack Stories, News • TV Series (2024)
2 Dope QueensTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
4 Little GirlsTV14 • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (1997)
50/50 FlipTVPG • Black Stories, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black PanthersTVPG • Black Stories, History • TV Series (2023)
AftershockTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Algiers, AmericaTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2023)
All About The BenjaminsR • Black Stories, Crime • Movie (2002)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
All the Single LadiesTV14 • Talk & Interview, Black Stories • TV Series (2022)
ATLPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
AtlantaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Bad HairTVMA • Black Stories, Horror • Movie (2020)
BallersTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2015)
Baltimore RisingTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Being SerenaTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
Belle CollectiveTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2020)
The Bernie Mac ShowTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
BessieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2015)
The Best ManR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1999)
Between the World and MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2020)
Big RV RemixTVPG • Automotive, Black Stories • TV Series (2023)
Black Art: In the Absence of LightTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Black CakeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Black DynamiteTVMA • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2012)
A Black Lady Sketch ShowTVMA • Black Stories, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Black Patriots: Buffalo SoldiersTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil WarTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Black Patriots: Heroes of the RevolutionTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Black Snake MoanR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Black Travel Across AmericaTVPG • Travel, Black Stories • TV Series (2023)
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
BMFTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Bob Hearts AbisholaTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Body CamR • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2020)
The BodyguardR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1992)
The Bold TypeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The BoondocksTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The Bounce BackPG-13 • Black Stories, Romance • Movie (2016)
BoycottPG • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Brian BanksPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2019)
BruiserTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2023)
Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You HigherTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2006)
Changing LanesR • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2002)
The ChiTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Chris Rock: Bigger & BlackerTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Chris Rock: Kill the MessengerTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Chris Rock: Never ScaredTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Chris Spencer: GOAT AdjacentTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
ClawsTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Cleveland ShowTV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2009)
ConfirmationTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2016)
The Conversations ProjectTVMA • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Creed IIPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2018)
Crime + PunishmentTVMA • Black Stories, Latino • Movie (2018)
Culture Conversations | CC: Black History MonthBlack Stories, News • TV Series (2023)
D.L. Hughley: Going HomeTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (1999)
D.L. Hughley: UnapologeticTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • Movie (2007)
Dear MamaTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
Desus & MeroTVMA • Talk & Interview, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Dreaming Whilst BlackBlack Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
EmpireTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
EuphoriaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Everybody Hates ChrisTVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
Exterminate All the BrutesTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Fahrenheit 451TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2018)
Faith. Fight. Freedom. The Legacy of Reverend Jesse JacksonTVPG • Black Stories, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Family MattersTVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.