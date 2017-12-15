Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Black Stories
Popular
The Chi
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)
On Chicago's south side, an average day finds kids prepping for school as their parents head off to work, young adults trying to make a living, and the elders keeping an eye on things from their front porches. But in this tough neighborhood, real dangers threaten daily to squelch dreams, and the simplest decisions can have life or death consequences. The Chi is a timely coming-of-age drama series centered on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.
Black-ish
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Andre 'Dre' Johnson has a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow, five kids, and a colonial home in the 'burbs. But has success brought too much assimilation for this black family?
Power
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit drama Power, centered on a drug kingpin struggling to go from illegal to legitimate in the NYC nightlife.
Doc McStuffins
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
A magical animated series about a six-year-old girl, Doc McStuffins, who has the ability to talk to and heal toys and stuffed animals! With the help of her stuffed animal friends, Doc runs a clinic for toys out of her playhouse. The series emphasizes the importance of lending a helping hand, or paw, when people and toys need it most.
The Wire
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
HBO presents this gripping and totally unvarnished drama series that chronicles the vagaries of crime and law enforcement in Baltimore.
Insecure
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Created by and starring Issa Rae, this comedy series looks at the friendship of two modern-day black women and all of their tribulations.
Family Matters
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
What matters most? Family, of course! Over its nine hit seasons, Family Matters brings us a hilarious slice of middle-class Americana -- along with one of TV's wackiest characters, nerdy genius Steve Urkel. The extended Winslow family redefines the word "togetherness" as their home splits at the seams with chaos, confusion and laughter.
The Cleveland Show
TV14 • Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Everyone's favorite soft-spoken neighbor Cleveland Brown moves to his hometown in Virginia with his 14-year old son, Cleveland JR. Many years ago, Cleveland was a high school student madly in love with a beautiful girl named Donna. Much to his dismay, his love went unrequited, and Donna wound up marrying another man. Cleveland once told Donna he would always love her, and if this man ever done her wrong, he'd be there when she called. Well, this man done her wrong.
Higher Learning
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Students deal with identity, diversity, sexism and racism at college.
American Gods
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2017)
Shadow Moon is released from prison early following the death of his wife; mysterious con artist Mr. Wednesday recruits Shadow to be his bodyguard.
Everybody Hates Chris
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
Inspired by his childhood experiences, comedian Chris Rock narrates the hilarious, touching story of a teenager growing up as the eldest of three children in Brooklyn, New York during the early 1980's.
Key & Peele
TV14 • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Tired of watching just one comedian at a time? Get a pair. Catch sketch comedy masters and best friends Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele for a half hour of irreverent wit, pop-culture impressions and escalating absurdity.
Snowfall
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)
Snowfall is a one-hour drama set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it.
The Game
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2006)
Being the wife or girlfriend of a pro-football player might sound like a glamorous and stress-free existence, but Melanie Barnett (Tia Mowry) is about to discover the truth. Melanie’s boyfriend, Derwin (Pooch Hall), is the new third-string wide receiver for the San Diego Sabers. While Derwin worries about the plays on the field, Melanie learns about the power plays that NFL wives use to get their men the best agents, managers, endorsements, merchandising deals and even the “in” charity. As she deals with egos, groupies and image consultants, Melanie is finding out how “the game” is played among the women behind the athletes.
Poetic Justice
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1993)
Superstar Janet Jackson makes her stunning film debut in director John Singleton's (Boyz N the Hood) street-smart love story, Poetic Justice. A mismatched pair pushed together on a road trip from South Central L.A. to Oakland, Justice (Jackson) and Lucky (Tupac Shakur) have only one thing in common: they can't stand each other. But as their friends Lesha and Chicago (Regina King and Joe Torry) fight and make up in the back of the van, Justice and Lucky find themselves reluctantly drawn together. After a surprising detour toward romance, the two travelers are confronted once again by the shocking violence they thought they'd left behind. Featuring the music of Naughty by Nature and Tony! Toni! Tone! and the poetry of Maya Angelou, Poetic Justice is every bit as intense, original and unforgettable as Boyz N the Hood.
Empire
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2015)
From Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels (“Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Precious”) and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Game Change,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”), comes EMPIRE, a sexy and powerful new drama about the head of a music empire whose three sons and wife all battle for his throne. Set to an original soundtrack written and produced by hip-hop hitmaker Timbaland, the family drama stars Academy Award nominee Terrence Howard (“Crash,” “Hustle & Flow”) and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson (“Person of Interest,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”).
Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots
TV14 • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2013)
In Savannah, Ga., the Cryer family is the enviable face of success and wealth. At least that's how it appears from the outside. But within the walls of the family's opulent mansion, dysfunction and double lives threaten to destroy the Cryers' world of privilege. The family's patriarch, Jim, is a powerful judge with political ambitions that are put at risk by his double life that includes affairs with high-priced escorts. Jim's wife, Katheryn, is willing to do whatever it takes to protect her family's status while playing the role of a loving and dutiful wife. Son Wyatt is a troubled jock who continuously goes in and out of rehab, and daughter Amanda is a struggling law student who has unknowingly befriended a woman, Candace Young, who has the power to ruin the entire family and also happens to be the estranged daughter of the Cryers' maid, Hanna. When manipulative Candace realizes that she is Jim's escort, she sees that as an opportunity of a lifetime.
First Sunday
PG-13 • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2008)
Ice Cube and Tracy Morgan star as best friends and bumbling criminals.
The Bernie Mac Show
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
In an unsentimental sitcom based on his life, comedian Bernie Mac plays a stand-Up comic who, with his workaholic wife Wanda, takes in his sister's three kids while she's in rehab.
Survivor's Remorse
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2014)
Cam Calloway is about to find out the price he'll pay for stardom, love and loyalty. A basketball star in his early 20s, Calloway's life changes after he signs a multimillion-dollar contract with a team in Atlanta. He arrives in Georgia bright-eyed and eager to begin his career, joined by cousin and confidant Reggie Vaughn, who tries to keep Cam focused and free from distractions caused by Cam's blunt-but-loyal sister M-Chuck and opportunistic mom Cassie. Feeling a responsibility to support needy family and friends, Cam wrestles with the rewards and pitfalls of sudden wealth and fame. "Survivor's Remorse" is a half-hour comedy series executive produced by Mike O'Malley ("Yes, Dear") and Tom Werner, among others.
Ballers
TVMA • Comedy, Black Stories • TV Series (2015)
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stars in this series that explores the whirlwind life of a group of current and former football players in Miami.
Living Single
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1993)
Khadijah James (Queen Latifah) has it all—a great job running her own trendy magazine and part ownership of a fancy brownstone. Sharing the ownership of their home is her endearingly naïve cousin Synclaire (Kim Coles) who's also Khadijah's assistant at the magazine. Their third roommate is a sarcastic, selfish fortune hunter Regine (Kim Fields). And even though she doesn't live in the brownstone, Khadijah's best friend, Maxine (Erika Alexander)—a tough, aggressive divorce attorney always searching for Mr. Right—spends more time here than she does in her own home. With love, laughter and a little bit of luck, four women in New York City on the threshold of the rest of their lives hilariously celebrate Living Single.
Lethal Weapon
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Rebooting the hit movie franchise, "Lethal Weapon" is set in modern-day Los Angeles, where Detective Roger Murtaugh works a crime-ridden beat. Murtaugh, a married father of three, finds himself working with Detective Wesley Cole, a former international CIA operative who has been everywhere and seen everything.
Atlanta
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Young rappers try to build their music careers in Atlanta.
K.C. Undercover
TVY7 • Kids, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
High school student K.C. Cooper goes undercover as the government's newest secret agent! With her spy family by her side, her wits, and arsenal of gadgets, she's ready for any covert operation, or homework assignment. Join K.C. as she learns that growing up in a family of spies means sharing every mission.
Star
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2016)
Three talented singers navigate the music industry on their road to success.
Good Times
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1974)
As a lower-middle-class Black family living on the south side of Chicago, the Evans family tries hard to make ends meet. Endowed with a great sense of humor, there are many laughs along the way.
Love and a Bullet
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2002)
A contract killer begins to reconsider his deadly career after he falls in love with his latest target: his boss's girlfriend.
Barbershop
PG-13 • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (2002)
An eventful day in the life of a barbershop on Chicago's south side is the setting for this hit comedy..
Wrong Man
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
In "Wrong Man," a series by award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger, a team of esteemed experts re-investigate the cases of three inmates who have been locked up for decades and claim they're innocent.
If Loving You Is Wrong
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Couples and friends in a middle-class community are the focus of this drama series by Tyler Perry. While it may seem typical, below the surface lie heartbreak and deceit, threatening everybody's well-being. Residents include married Randal and Marcie; she desperately wants children; he's having an affair with Alex, the wife of best friend Brad. Elsewhere in the neighborhood, divorced Esperanza pursues a budding relationship with Julius while keeping it secret from her vindictive ex, Edward.
Reasonable Doubt
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
A District Attorney has his life turned upside down when he's involved in a hit and run and another man is arrested for his crime.
Idlewild
R • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2006)
Andre Benjamin and Antwan A. Patton--a.k.a. Outkast--star in this musical fable set around a freewheeling Georgia nightclub in 1935.
The Paynes
TV14 • Comedy, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
Curtis and Ella Payne have decided to take the next step in their lives -- retirement. A death in the family has the Paynes traveling to Sun Coast, Fla., to attend the funeral of Curtis' Uncle Robert. Their trip takes an unexpected turn when Ella and Curtis get roped into a real estate deal, landing them in a new community with a new church and unfamiliar family members. The family is thrown straight back into the issues that viewers find in their everyday lives. As life lessons abound, Ella finds a new business, new home and new purpose.
Detroit
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
From the Academy Award winning director of THE HURT LOCKER and ZERO DARK THIRTY, DETROIT tells the gripping story of one of the most terrifying moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of '67.
The Jeffersons
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1975)
A spin-off of All in the Family, The Jeffersons is about a nouveau riche, African-American family who move into a luxury apartment building on the East Side of Manhattan.
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
EMMY® NOMINATED Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.
Grown-ish
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Follow Zoey Johnson as she heads to college and begins her hilarious journey to adulthood.
Showtime
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2002)
A spoof of buddy cop movies where two very different cops are forced to team up on a new reality based television cop show, while tracking down an illegal firearm maker.
Queen Sugar
TV14 • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2016)
Produced by Oprah Winfrey, award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma), and Melissa Carter, Queen Sugar chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings in Saint Josephine, Louisiana. Reunited by a family tragedy, the Bordelons must navigate their complicated lives in order to run an ailing sugarcane farm.
The Samaritan
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2012)
Finished with the grifter's life, a man's past proves a stubborn companion.
Black Jesus
TVMA • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2014)
Black Jesus, the live-action comedy from award-winning creator Aaron McGruder and Mike Clattenburg, follows Jesus in present day Compton, CA on a daily mission to spread love and kindness throughout the neighborhood with the help of his small but loyal group of downtrodden followers.
Sorry to Bother You
R • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2018)
In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, telemarketer Cassius Green discovers a magical key to professional success, propelling him into a macabre universe.
Are We There Yet?
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
The fledgling romance between Nick, a playboy bachelor, and Suzanne, a divorced mother of two, is threatened by a particularly harrowing New Year's Eve.
Fahrenheit 451
TV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Ray Bradbury's classic novel comes to life on HBO starring Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon, Sofia Boutella and Lilly Singh.
Car Wash
PG • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (1976)
A day in the lives of the wacky people involved in an L.A. car wash operation - including the pot-smoking owner's son and a cab driver looking for a missing passenger. With George Carlin.
Belly
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1998)
A pair of violent men have spiritual awakenings.
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood
TV14 • Reality, Music • TV Series (2015)
The new cast is devoted to pursuing their dreams in both career and romance, these artists must balance between work and play against the backdrop of the Hollywood Hills. This season will explore one of the most complex relationships in franchise history.
The Nutty Professor
PG-13 • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (1996)
Eddie Murphy stars as Professor Sherman Klump, a hugely obese scientist who falls for the lovely Professor Carla Purty (Jada Pinkett Smith). Desperate for her affections, Klump invents a DNA-altering drug that temporarily transforms him into the slender, testosterone-overloaded jerk, Buddy Love. Soon, both egos are competing for dominance and Carla's attention. Dave Chappelle and James Coburn co-star. Murphy also plays the entire Klump family.
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2000)
Portly scientist Eddie Murphy stands on the brink of love and success...if his skinny alter-ego doesn't get the best of him first!
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?