Inspired by the Dark Tower salons during the Harlem Renaissance, sit in on funny, fearless, and far-ranging dinner parties with great Black figures, from athletes and entertainers to astronauts, Michelin-starred chefs, and philosophers.more
Inspired by the Dark Tower salons during the Harlem Renaissance, ...More
Starring: Elaine WelterothDavid LawrenceMarc Spears
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Inspired by the Dark Tower salons during the Harlem Renaissance, sit in on funny, fearless, and far-ranging dinner parties with great Black figures, from athletes and entertainers to astronauts, Michelin-starred chefs, and philosophers.
Starring: Elaine WelterothDavid LawrenceMarc Spears
About this Show
The Conversations Project
Inspired by the Dark Tower salons during the Harlem Renaissance, sit in on funny, fearless, and far-ranging dinner parties with great Black figures, from athletes and entertainers to astronauts, Michelin-starred chefs, and philosophers.
Starring: Elaine WelterothDavid LawrenceMarc Spears