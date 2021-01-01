Tina

TVMADocumentaries • MusicNews • Award Shows & Events • Movie2021

Told in five powerful acts, this film is an intimate and revealing look at the life a...more

Told in five powerful acts, this film is an intimate and revealin...More

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The Music in Me: A Family Special
TVG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2007)
The Music in Me: Children's Recitals
TVG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2006)
The Sentence
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Queen of the World
TVG • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Southern Rites
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Wig
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Western Stars
PG • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
Have You Seen Andy?
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2007)
One Survivor Remembers
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (1995)
Section 60: Arlington National Cemetery
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2008)
The Scheme
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
George Harrison: Living in the Material World Part 2
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2011)
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Atomic Homefront
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2020)

About this Movie

Tina

Told in five powerful acts, this film is an intimate and revealing look at the life and career of Tina Turner.

Directors: Dan LindsayT.J. Martin

Executive Producers: Erwin BachTali PelmanWill ClarkeAndy MaysonMike Runagall

TVMADocumentariesMusicNewsAward Shows & EventsMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on