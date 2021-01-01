No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments. Switch plans or cancel anytime.
Hulu (No Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
MOST POPULAR
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu + Live TV
7 DAY FREE TRIAL
Price after free trial
$11.99/mo
$5.99/mo
$64.99/mo
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Watch full seasons of exclusive series, classic favorites, Hulu Originals, hit movies, current episodes, kids shows, and tons more.
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Now up to six members of your household can have separate profiles so that favorites and recommendations are unique to each viewer.
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Stream our library of shows and movies without ad interruptions.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows are not included in the Hulu (No Ads) plan and will instead play interruption-free with a short ad break before and after each episode. Visit the Hulu Help Center for a list of shows. Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV plan: Switch to this plan after sign-up to get ad-free experience of Hulu’s streaming library only; live and VOD content available through Live TV plan plays with ads. No free trial available.
—
—
Download and watch
Download and watch
Download titles to your supported device for on-the-go-streaming. Save your data and watch offline.
Select content available for download.
—
—
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
-Live sports including the NBA, NFL, NCAA, NHL, the English Premier League, and more.
- Breaking news on CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC, with local news channels in many cities.
- Live entertainment on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and more, including local channels and events like the Oscars®
—
—
Live TV guide to navigate channels
—
—
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
—
—
*For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
Available Add-ons
Add-ons available at an additional cost. Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
Unlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
For everyone in the home
- Upgrade to watch on unlimited screens at home
- Plus, enjoy 3 screens when you’re on the go
Premium network restrictions apply
—
—
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Upgrade Cloud DVR to 200 hours
- Fast-forward through commercials
- No limit on simultaneous recordings
- Stream your recordings anywhere on supported devices
—
—
Entertainment Add-on
—
—
Español Add-on
—
—
Show Add-ons
7-day free trial for Live TV and 30-day free trial for Add-Ons valid for new and eligible existing subscribers only. For personal and non-commercial use only. Live TV is available in the 50 United States and the District of Columbia only. Compatible device and high-speed, broadband Internet connection required. Multiple concurrent streams and HD content may require higher bandwidth. Streaming content may count against your data usage. Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription. Live TV may vary by subscription and location. Programming subject to regional availability, blackouts, and device restrictions. Number of permitted concurrent streams will vary based on the terms of your subscription. Cloud DVR storage space is limited. Pricing, channels, features, content, and compatible devices subject to change. Please review our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
hulu
Start watching Juice
Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional 10.99/month.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows play with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, BET Her, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Military History Channel, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Toons, Science, and Teen Nick.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.